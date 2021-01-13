Napa County offers way for people to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations

Napa County wants to help residents answer two of today's burning questions – when and how can I get a COVID-19 vaccination?

The situation can be confusing, with a priority system being used to distribute the vaccine. People who are different ages and in different professions are eligible to be vaccinated at different times.

Residents can fill out a new vaccination interest form on the county’s website for notification when their time for vaccination eligibility has arrived. The form at this point is for the initial categories, such as people over age 65 and frontline essential workers.

“This form is intended to make sure no one is left behind,” county spokesperson Janet Upton said.

Go to https://bit.ly/3qfqy0M to find the vaccination interest form. People using it can quickly determine if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

If they do, they will receive a county notification when they are eligible for free vaccinations. They can then make appointments to go to a drive-through vaccination clinic at Napa Valley Expo or to a clinic at the county’s South Campus.