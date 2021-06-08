Napa County Office of Education awarded $1.8M in grants

The Napa County Office of Education has been awarded three separate grants, totaling more than $1.8 million, to provide support, services and classroom resources to students in Napa County, including family services for students in the alternative program Camille Creek Community School, and enhancements to local Career Technical Education culinary programs.
The largest grant, $719,576, was awarded to NCOE’s Camille Creek Community School and Crossroads Court School, as part of the California Department of Education’s (CDE) California Community Schools Partnership Program. According to CDE, the grant program is intended to mitigate the academic and social impacts of the pandemic, improve how schools respond to student and family needs, and to organize school and community resources to address barriers to learning.
NCOE and local community partners including Cope Family Center and Napa County Health & Human Services Mental Health Division will use the funds to deploy teams to contact families of struggling students, launch home visits to assess needs and provide coaching and support to the entire family. Additional supports include connecting the family with emergency aid, parenting education, direct mental health services and other community resources.
Camille Creek serves 120 students who have been expelled or referred for issues of truancy and/or behavior from Napa County’s comprehensive middle and high schools, while Crossroads serves incarcerated youth at the Napa County Juvenile Hall.
NCOE also was awarded $668,000 from California Volunteers and the federal AmeriCorps program to build on its successful Volunteer Infrastructure Project by launching the Health Action Response Team (HART). The grant will enable NCOE to recruit, support and pay stipends to 38 service members who will provide on-the-ground support and volunteer coordination to agencies in 20 California counties. The HART service members will be on the front lines of efforts to provide vaccinations, vaccine education and food security services.
Napa County high school students who are interested in a career in the Culinary Arts will benefit from a $427,000 grant, awarded to NCOE’s College and Career Readiness Department (CCRD) from the California Community Colleges K-12 Strong Workforce Program. The funds will be used to enhance the culinary programs, and to ensure that the training that students receive in high school culinary classes aligns with the training they can receive at Napa Valley College and with industry needs.
