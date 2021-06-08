Napa County Office of Education awarded $1.8M in grants

The Napa County Office of Education has been awarded three separate grants, totaling more than $1.8 million, to provide support, services and classroom resources to students in Napa County, including family services for students in the alternative program Camille Creek Community School, and enhancements to local Career Technical Education culinary programs.

The largest grant, $719,576, was awarded to NCOE’s Camille Creek Community School and Crossroads Court School, as part of the California Department of Education’s (CDE) California Community Schools Partnership Program. According to CDE, the grant program is intended to mitigate the academic and social impacts of the pandemic, improve how schools respond to student and family needs, and to organize school and community resources to address barriers to learning.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

NCOE and local community partners including Cope Family Center and Napa County Health & Human Services Mental Health Division will use the funds to deploy teams to contact families of struggling students, launch home visits to assess needs and provide coaching and support to the entire family. Additional supports include connecting the family with emergency aid, parenting education, direct mental health services and other community resources.