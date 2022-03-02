Napa County Office of Education compliments Mayacamas charter school plan – but frets about fiscal risk to school district

A new evaluation of a charter school planned for Napa generally compliments its mission and educational model – but also cautions its creation may harm the finances of the school district that earlier shot down the project.

The application to create the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, a technology-focused academy for grades 6-8, won generally favorable reviews in a study compiled by the Napa County Office of Education and released Monday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Backers of the self-governing school, slated to open this August inside a defunct Catholic school in downtown Napa, appealed to the county agency to override the rejection of their plan in December by the Napa Valley Unified School District board, which blasted the proposal as poorly organized and a dangerous drain on district funds and staffing.

NCOE’s board, which held a hearing on the plan last month, is scheduled to vote to approve or deny Mayacamas at its March 15 meeting. If blocked by the county board, the charter application can be appealed to the state Board of Education.

The Napa County report’s largely optimistic view of Mayacamas’ prospects is a stark contrast to the clash in recent months between the school’s applicants and NVUSD, during which charter advocates accused the district of hostility toward schools not under its full control and suggested a rejection would drive more families into private schools.

However, NCOE’s favorable review comes with a major caveat – one that the agency suggested may justify rejecting an otherwise worthy school start-up.

With NVUSD’s enrollment steadily shrinking since the mid-2010s, opening a charter school in the district – for which it would not receive its normal per-student funding from California – could drive the school system into insolvency and a state takeover at least a year earlier this decade than otherwise, in 2025-26, the county office said in its evaluation. Such a finding, according to the report, could give NCOE’s board cause to veto Mayacamas on the grounds that it, by weakening other NVUSD schools, is “unlikely to serve the interests of the entire community” where it would operate.

Napa’s public school system will enter 2022-23 having closed four schools in two years, and canceled American Canyon’s planned second middle school, as its leaders work to prevent its reserve funds from dropping below 3% of the budget – a threshold that would allow California to take over its finances.

“NVUSD is going to have to make significant cuts to staffing and programming over the next couple of years if it is going to stay financially solvent; NVUSD has acknowledged as such,” according to the authors of the NCOE report. “NVUSD likely is going to need to close more schools, with or without (Mayacamas). The additional loss of students to (Mayacamas) only exacerbates that need.”

“… The NCOE is obliged by law to safeguard the fiscal health of school districts within Napa County,” the report reads. “NCOE thus is required to review NVUSD’s financial condition and intervene if and when NVUSD is in fiscal distress. It is out of this obligation that NCOE expresses reservations about granting the petition.”

Funding cuts will loom over school districts in Napa and across the state starting in the fall. An emergency policy that began in March 2020 – when the arrival of COVID-19 drove schools into months of at-home remote learning forced by social distancing rules – propped up educational funding to the higher pre-pandemic student counts, but that policy will expire before 2022-23, resetting per-student revenues to actual – and for Napa, lower – present-day attendance.

One change that could stem some of the state funding losses from opening a new charter school is California’s extension of transitional kindergarten to all 4-year-olds, according to NCOE’s authors. The roll-out, which will take place in stages through 2025-26, will increase the Napa school district’s average daily attendance by about 460, according to the report.

Despite such worries about Mayacamas’ potential spillover effect on its parent school district, the Napa County report was otherwise far more sanguine than NVUSD officials about its chances for academic success, and declared the school should receive its charter unless it can be shown to undermine the health of existing schools or its district as a whole.

Mayacamas’ promise to use a curriculum based on that of Napa’s New Technology High School would give preteens a natural on-ramp to project-based online learning, as well as solid preparation for college and careers, according to NCOE staff. In addition, the report praised the charter school supporters’ emphasis on close teacher-to-student attention as a way to recover many benefits of River Middle School, a former NVUSD charter academy that will close in June.

The Mayacamas application, filed in September by the nonprofit Napa Foundation for Options in Education, envisions an August opening with 180 students at 983 Napa St. in the former home of St. John the Baptist Catholic School, which closed in 2020. Enrollment would be gradually increased to 336 by its fourth year, 2025-26, according to the application filing.

Since the Mayacamas school’s lead applicants Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee filed the plan in September, the project has pitted charter supporters calling for alternatives to conventional charter schools against NVUSD directors, teachers and board members, who have argued the school would benefit only a fraction of students at the expense of others.

Calls on Tuesday to Daley and Yee were not immediately returned.

Later Tuesday, NVUSD’s superintendent Rosanna Mucetti reiterated the district’s stance against granting Mayacamas a charter, saying the resulting drain of middle schoolers would strip the school system of about $2 million of per-student state funding and force further budget cutbacks – and undo budget-stabilizing steps NVUSD began carrying out three years ago after the county education office warned of deficit spending.

“In their hands is a decision that could take us right back to where we started,” she said of the NCOE’s power to approve the Mayacamas school, criticizing what she called the new report’s scanty analysis of the charter school’s finances.

Mucetti also denied that Mayacamas would provide services not already offered by Napa-area schools, pointing to the district’s gradual addition of middle-school grades to two elementary schools – Browns Valley and Shearer – to provide a smaller-school option. (Both campuses will host sixth graders starting in August, and Shearer also will teach seventh grade.)

The only charter school currently operating within NVUSD is Stone Bridge, which teaches kindergarten to eighth grade and offers a low-technology Waldorf curriculum. Stone Bridge is in its first year at the former Mt. George Elementary campus in the Coombsville area after leaving its previous campus in Carneros, which was damaged in the 2014 earthquake.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.