Napa County Office of Education: Distance learning to continue amid fire dangers

The Napa County Office of Education released an advisory on Wednesday evening in response to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning in Napa County.

Napa Valley Unified School District:

School will open on Thursday, Aug. 20 for distance learning. Grab and Go meals will be distributed to NVUSD students as planned.

St. Helena Unified:

Distance learning will continue. Grab and Go meals for SHUSD students will be distributed as planned.

Calistoga Joint Unified School District

Distance learning will continue. Grab and Go meals will be distributed as planned.

Howell Mountain Elementary School

The physical campus is closed. Howell Elementary is still scheduled to open for online instruction on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Howell Elementary will not begin the planned Grab and Go Meal food distribution until the campus is safe to return to.

Pope Valley Union Elementary

The physical campus is closed, and the school is also closed for distance learning.

There will be no Grab and Go Meal food distribution until the campus is safe to return to.