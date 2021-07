The Napa County Office of Education is hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, July 29. The public education agency has numerous positions open including classroom leaders for elementary and middle school afterschool programs and youth sports coaches in both Napa and Sonoma Counties.

Attendees should bring a copy of their resume. The fob fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2121 Imola Avenue in Napa. For more information visit ncoecpjobboard.com