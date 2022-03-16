Napa County Office of Education rejects petition for Mayacamas charter school

A five-hour debate over the promise and risks of opening a charter school in Napa ended with another setback for the school’s supporters Tuesday night.

After hearing dozens of clashing comments by those endorsing or attacking the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, a divided Napa County Office of Education board rejected a petition to allow the self-governing academy to open this August.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Despite an evaluation that more favorably viewed Mayacamas’ academic quality than did the Napa school district that vetoed the plan in December, five of NCOE’s seven trustees voted against the charter, deciding it would imperil Napa and American Canyon public schools by draining off students and attendance-based state education funding — and thus risking further layoffs and program cuts for more than 16,000 students for the benefit of a few hundred of their peers in a charter school.

The vote against Mayacamas was a difficult decision for trustees including Gerald Parrott, who called the charter school project admirable but unaffordable for the Napa Valley Unified School District.

“Unfortunately, I think I’ll vote to deny, as much as I hate to,” he said. “Maybe at a different time, it could be amazing; I think that right now, it’s not the right time. I want to keep those funds in place and help NVUSD do a better job with what they have now.”

Trustees Janna Waldinger and Jennifer Kresge dissented, siding with parents who urged the county office to open up a school option for families seeking the closer teacher support possible in smaller classrooms. “I strongly believe that by denying this petition, we are doing a disservice to many of the children in this community, for now and in the future,” said Kresge after the vote.

However, a majority of NCOE board members sided against Mayacamas, citing one of eight conditions state law allows for vetoing a charter school: a harmful impact on its community. A local or county education board can make that finding if it decides the charter is “unlikely to serve the interests of the entire community,” weakens academic programs at existing schools in its district, or duplicates existing school programs.

The foundation organizing Mayacamas has one more chance to make its case for launching the school, by filing a second appeal with the state Board of Education. It was not immediately clear whether and when supporters would take that step.

“The (foundation) board was surprised by the vote, and we have not yet decided on next steps,” Jolene Yee, one of Mayacamas’ two lead petitioners, said in an email late Tuesday night after the NCOE meeting. “We are considering our options.”

NVUSD’s loss of students to a newly opened charter school stands to siphon off per-student funding, because California’s per-student model does not credit districts for attendance at charters, according to Joshua Schultz, the county office’s deputy superintendent.

Furthermore, Schultz added, allowing charter schools to open threatens the Napa district’s ability to save money by shrinking its physical footprint to match a shrinking student population. “One concern is that the district will have to make decisions on closing schools, which becomes harder if every closure leads to a new charter application,” he told trustees.

If Mayacamas opens, the Napa school district would run $426,436 into the red by 2026-27, compared to a nearly $8.6 million end-of-year balance it would otherwise have, according to a report Schultz presented to the county board.

Speaking on Mayacamas’ behalf at the meeting, the school’s co-petitioner Lauren Daley again defended the uniqueness of the academy’s academic model and the strength of its budget, adding that Napa public schools stand to receive more state money as California extends kindergarten to 4-year-olds in the next few years.

Daley also questioned whether adding a charter school with a few hundred students would pose a real risk to the Napa district’s budget, linking most of its troubles to past overspending and its resistance to schools outside its direct control.

“In fact, it is the district’s decisions and actions that are accelerating this decline,” she told trustees.

Tuesday’s rejection marked the second defeat for the nonprofit Napa Foundation for Options in Education, which applied in September for a five-year charter through 2027 to operate Mayacamas inside downtown Napa’s former St. John the Baptist Catholic School building.

The school would debut in August with 180 students and gradually raise enrollment to 336 by its fifth year, according to the charter application. Backers outlined a curriculum that would emphasize close teacher-to-student attention and a technology focus based on the model of New Technology High School. (Later in the meeting, New Tech’s principal Susan Miller said no discussions have taken place between the school and Mayacamas organizers, and emphasized the school welcomes incoming freshmen from all middle schools in the district.)

On Dec. 9, the Napa Valley Unified School District board unanimously rejected the charter, attacking what its members called slipshod planning and scant attention to English learners and special-needs pupils, and a rickety budget it predicted would force it to close midway through its second year. Twelve days later, Mayacamas petitioners appealed to the county education office, which can approve a charter that has been turned down by a local school district.

Napa school board rejects proposed Mayacamas Charter Middle School NVUSD's seven trustees all voted against the petition, which would have created a self-governing middle school in time for the 2022-23 year.

NCOE trustees’ decision followed a slow-motion debate that extended from late afternoon deep into the evening, as more than 70 parents, teachers, principals and others logged into the video-conferenced meeting traded allegations that Mayacamas backers seek a de facto private academy for an elite few on the taxpayer purse — or that the Napa Valley Unified School District and its employee unions are squeezing out families seeking alternatives to its larger conventional schools.

Pointing to the coming shutdown in June of River Middle School — a former charter academy built on a model of a smaller student body and close teacher-to-pupil guidance — several parents warned that rejecting Mayacamas would drive families out of the public school system entirely, to homeschooling or private schools.

Charges of elitism lodged against the Mayacamas project chafed at Tamara Dreyer, a supporter of the charter who objected to what she described as fearmongering about the school’s effects on the larger district.

“To put fear into all these individuals is very disheartening because they’re not seeing the big picture,” said Dreyer, who called Mayacamas’ smaller enrollment a valuable asset for her son as he copes with social anxiety. “Napa needs choices. My fear is that more people are going to leave, (that) they’re going to go to private school or homeschooling because our middle schools are not working.”

Among the parents speaking out against Mayacamas’ creation were residents of American Canyon who saw no benefit for their children at a school — even one with a unique educational model — that would require a nine-mile morning commute to downtown Napa. Parent Heidi Zipay urged charter school backers to instead steer their energies toward improving schools across the whole district rather than trying to re-create academies like River, which has the smallest enrollment of Napa’s grade 6-8 campuses.

“River was a nice school, and charters have time and place and season, but I think that season has passed in California,” she said. “It may come back in the future, but that time is not now.”

Speaking for the board’s majority, trustee Sindy Biederman acknowledged the passionate support Mayacamas has gained from some parents — particularly those believing such a smaller school is necessary for their children to thrive — but concluded the resulting loss of state funds, which are based on a school district’s attendance, would badly wound NVUSD even as a shrinking school-age population continues to force school closures and layoffs.

“I know the (Mayacamas) petitioners have their heart and soul in it, but if we can’t take care of 16,000 kids now, how are we going to do it later?” she said, predicting a charter school’s diversion of students would undo three years of cost savings by NVUSD — most of it, in the form of campus closures, staff cuts and other economies, urged by the county office itself in a 2019 letter to the district.

Biederman urged dissatisfied parents to pressure California to reform its school funding policies. “We’re sitting here fighting for crumbs, and it shouldn’t be that way,” she said.

With student counts dropping every year since 2015 and forecasted to continue shrinking for most of this decade, NVUSD has approved the closure of four schools, canceled a planned second middle school in American Canyon, and signed off on various job cuts to keep its budget reserves above 3% — a level below which California can take financial control of a district.

NVUSD’s sole active charter school remains Stone Bridge, a K-8 academy with a low-technology Waldorf curriculum. After leaving a Carneros campus damaged by the 2014 South Napa earthquake, Stone Bridge moved last August to the campus of Mt. George in east Napa — one of two elementary schools, along with Yountville, the district closed in 2020 because of low attendance.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.