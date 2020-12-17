Napa County Office of Education seeks to fill vacant seat

The Napa County Office of Education is seeking applications from persons interested in being appointed to a vacancy on the Napa County Board of Education, created by the death of Napa representative Board Trustee Steve Orndorf.

The unexpired term will end Nov. 25, 2022.

Interested persons who live within the boundaries of Trustee Area 5 and who are registered voters are encouraged to apply for the vacancy. Trustee Area 5 includes sections of east Napa, downtown Napa, and a portion west of Highway 29. Boundaries for Area 5 can be verified at the Elections Department, 1127 1st Street, Suite E, Napa, or by calling (707) 253-4321.

The Napa County Office of Education is a public education agency that provides academic services and enrichment opportunities for students, teachers and community, as well as critical business services for school districts.

Applications will be available beginning Dec. 21. Interested persons should contact the Superintendent’s Office for an application, Monday –Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (707) 253-6810 or esitter@napacoe.org. The application, resume, and statement of interest can be submitted electronically to esitter@napacoe.org or sent to Napa County Office of Education, 2121 Imola Avenue, Napa Ca. 94559 by Jan.22, 2021 at 5 p.m.