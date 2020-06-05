Napa County Office of Education supports new voting system for school board elections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new system for electing member of the Napa school board has gained another stamp of approval from county educators.

The Napa County Office of Education last week voted in support of an area-based voting system to choose board members for the Napa Valley Unified School District, which operates public schools in Napa and American Canyon. The package, which NVUSD's board approved last month, includes a revamped election map that defines seven areas where trustees must live in order to represent them – and where residents, starting in November, will cast ballots only for candidates living there.

All six members present at NCOE's online board meeting voted in favor of the voting plan, with Steve Orndorf absent, according to Superintendent Barbara Nemko.

The proposal replaces NVUSD's current at-large voting system in which trustees must live in a specific area, but can be selected by voters from all parts of the district. It also redraws boundaries for the voting areas to produce as close a population balance among districts as possible, with about 16,506 residents in each.