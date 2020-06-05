Napa County Office of Education supports new voting system for school board elections

A new system for electing member of the Napa school board has gained another stamp of approval from county educators.
The Napa County Office of Education last week voted in support of an area-based voting system to choose board members for the Napa Valley Unified School District, which operates public schools in Napa and American Canyon. The package, which NVUSD's board approved last month, includes a revamped election map that defines seven areas where trustees must live in order to represent them – and where residents, starting in November, will cast ballots only for candidates living there.
All six members present at NCOE's online board meeting voted in favor of the voting plan, with Steve Orndorf absent, according to Superintendent Barbara Nemko.
The proposal replaces NVUSD's current at-large voting system in which trustees must live in a specific area, but can be selected by voters from all parts of the district. It also redraws boundaries for the voting areas to produce as close a population balance among districts as possible, with about 16,506 residents in each.
NVUSD moved to retool its voting map and rulebook after a January petition by the Walnut Creek lawyer Scott Rafferty and the Napa County Progressive Alliance, who argued that at-large voting dilutes the influence of minority groups and so violates California election law. (A similar challenge by Rafferty and his allies to Napa's system of electing City Council members also will lead to district-based elections in November.)
However, the school board's new election system passed over the objections of Rafferty, who with the alliance criticized the new voting map for watering down the voting power of Filipino-Americans in American Canyon. Advocates had called for most of the city of 20,000 people to be included in a single voting area, but trustees instead chose an alternative splitting American Canyon between two zones with Highway 29 forming much of the boundary between them.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.