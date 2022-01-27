Napa County Office of Education to hear appeal of Mayacamas charter school rejection

The would-be creators of a charter school vetoed by the Napa school board will get a new hearing, in a new venue.

The Napa County Office of Education board will hold a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to gather public opinion on the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, a project rejected by the Napa Valley Unified School District’s board last month.

NCOE staff members are slated to publish a report Feb. 28 on the charter school plan’s merits, and the agency’s board will meet March 15 to approve or deny the petition, according to a presentation the office shared during a board meeting last week.

NCOE’s study of the Mayacamas petition will give its backers a second chance to win a five-year charter for their proposed academy, which they introduced in September and have promoted as a smaller-attendance alternative with closer teacher oversight to nurture preteens ill-suited for NVUSD’s larger grade 6-8 campuses.

If approved, the academy would open in August 2022 and lease the former building of St. John the Baptist Catholic School at 983 Napa St. in downtown Napa, with the goal of ramping up enrollment from 180 to 336 over its first four years.

Approval from the county education office would let Mayacamas bypass the NVUSD trustees who on Dec. 9 unanimously voted down the plan and declared it financially unstable, poorly planned and a likely drain on resources for existing middle schools at a time of shrinking enrollment.

Less than two weeks after the veto, Mayacamas’ sponsor, the nonprofit Napa Foundation for Options in Education, appealed the decision to NCOE, which provides academic and business services for public school systems across Napa County. California law allows groups turned down by a local school district for a charter school to petition a county education office instead, and denials by a county office can in turn be appealed to the California Board of Education.

Mayacamas supporters’ efforts to win NCOE’s favor, however, nearly hit a snag – because of a dispute over whether applicants would first have to bring their plan back to the same school district that already had spurned them.

NVUSD leaders sought to “remand” the review back to its own board, saying that changes made to the petition – including the addition of more than 100 extra signatures of support from parents – made the application different from the one that trustees had already reviewed and refused. The state education code requires such petitions to be reconsidered by a local school district – and not by an outside body – if changes leave them “new or different” from the documents originally reviewed, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said in a Dec. 29 letter to the NCOE board.

Mayacamas’ lead petitioners Jolene Yee and Lauren Daley attacked the move as a strong-arm maneuver by a hostile school district, arguing their demand to rehear the application was meant only to delay the project further.

“The District opposed the charter for political motivations having nothing to do with the merits of the petition, and did not hesitate to publicly disparage and disregard its own constituents in its process to deny the charter,” Mayacamas’ lead petitioners Jolene Yee and Lauren Daley wrote to NCOE on Jan. 12. “This abusive, illegitimate effort to ‘remand’ away from County Board jurisdiction is just more of the same bullying, and should be rejected.”

NVUSD trustees who vetoed Mayacamas in December firmly criticized the plan, with Eve Ryser calling its education model “an elite private school experience on the taxpayer dime.” David Gracia described the school’s financial forecast as “a fairytale budget with no basis in reality,” and predicted the school would run out of money before the middle of its second year.

NCOE’s seven-member board originally announced it would discuss not only the Mayacamas petition but also the Napa school district’s demand to rehear it. However, Mayacamas backers agreed to remove some pages of their petition in order to prevent a remand and allow NCOE to begin studying the plan immediately. (The education office’s discussion of Mayacamas, scheduled for Jan. 14, was suspended and completed four days later after technical problems with the online videoconference on the original date.)

When NCOE trustees continued their online meeting on Jan. 18, school parents and their allies share the same passionate defenses of the Mayacamas school they had brought to the school board during the fall – including the need to preserve a small-school experience for families uninterested in either a larger student body or a dual-language immersion school.

“I truly hope that you will not remand the petition back to NVUSD tonight, and I hope the focus can shift back to where it should have been all along, on what is best for the kids,” Maureen Theunissen, who has two children in the Napa district, told NCOE trustees. “We all know that one size does not fit all in education, and Mayacamas will offer great options for all of our county’s children.”

Afterward, NCOE trustees last week did little to tip-off their views about the Mayacamas school’s merits, instead giving the floor to legal counsel advising them on the appeal process.

Jennifer Nix of Santa Rosa-based School & College Legal Services of California advised the county office to evaluate the school plan with its own staff and its own judgment, and not to pass judgment on the Napa school district’s rejection of the charter. Agency staff are to study the strength of the future school’s academic program, along with its governance, employee qualifications and admissions policy, among other factors.

A veto of the Mayacamas charter by NCOE trustees would leave the school’s sponsor with one more appeal, before the state Board of Education. To approve the charter, the state board must find that a local school district or county education office “abused its discretion” in denying the application.

Mayacamas would become the Napa school district's second active self-governing charter school, joining Stone Bridge, which teaches kindergarten to eighth grade and offers a low-technology Waldorf curriculum. The school, which previously operated in Carneros, is in its first year in the Coombsville area of east Napa, occupying the former campus of Mt. George Elementary after that school's 2020 closure for low enrollment.

River Middle School in north Napa, which operated as a charter until its 2019 absorption by NVUSD, will close this June and be replaced by Unidos Middle School, an English-Spanish language immersion academy.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

