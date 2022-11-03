Napa County Office of Education to host free screening of Ken Burns’ film “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness”

The Napa County Office of Education will host a panel discussion and film screening Monday to support identifying mental health struggles – including thoughts of suicide – in young people.

The free event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221) in Napa. NCOE will partner in the forum with SHINE Napa Valley, a student health initiative of the Napa Valley Education Foundation.

Organizers will screen Ken Burns’ film “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” in English with Spanish subtitles. Afterward, a panel of mental health experts will discuss the film, share local and statewide resources, and take questions from parents.

According to NCOE spokesperson Seana Wagner, the panel is slated to include Shari Staglin, creator of the One Mind brain health organization; Toby Ewing; state director of mental health; Chelsea Stoner, supervising counselor with Napa County Mental Health; Ethan Weinstein, youth mental health advocate; and Jeni Olsen, prevention director with Mentis and co-chair of the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council.

Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register at nvef.org/film. For more information, contact NCOE at 707-253-6810.