The Napa County Office of Education is hosting a Job Fair on July 16 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at 2121 Imola Avenue, Napa. NCOE has many positions available including full time, part time, per diem, and seasonal. The positions include substitute teachers, sports coaches, student mentors, and after school program staff. Attendees should bring a resume. For more information visit napacoe.org, or call NCOE Human Resources at (707) 263-6825.
Napa County Office of Education to host job fair
