Napa County officials lament the COVID-19 purple rating

“That’s the very onslaught they are trying to prevent,” she said.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory tried to seize on a little good news. He noted the Board of Supervisors that day approved spending $10,000 on a minus-80-degree freezer to store the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine that must be kept at low temperatures.

“The message from the state now is hunker down, get ready to suffer a little longer,” Gregory said. “But now we have hope of a vaccine.”

Relucio said the very small amounts of the vaccine will come in the beginning. Health care providers, especially those caring for COVID-19 patients, will be a high priority. The state has a work group prioritizing how to distribute the vaccine.

As Napa County tries to overcome a purple rating, it is taking its COVID-19 prevention pitch on the road.

From 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, local elected officials and county staff will be at some grocery stores in Napa and American Canyon with information on the pandemic. That is to happen again on Nov. 24.

The goal is how to tell people how to safely celebrate the upcoming holiday season. A county flier suggests having Thanksgiving dinner only within a household and shopping online rather than in person.