Napa County officials lament the COVID-19 purple rating

Napa County must halve its daily COVID-19 cases to escape the purple pit of the state’s color-coded rating system.
Key to advancing to a more business-friendly red rating — or higher — is having seven or fewer new daily cases per 100,000 people averaged over seven days. The county is averaging 22.1 daily cases, but a state adjustment for high testing rates drops this officially to 14.7.
For now, restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters, winery tasting rooms and fitness centers can no longer offer inside service. Even if the county makes a sudden turnaround, it must be in purple for at least three weeks.
“This is incredibly disappointing news,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said during Tuesday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting COVID-19 update.
California places its 58 counties in tiers ranging from the most restrictive purple to red to orange to the least restrictive yellow. Napa County after several weeks in the orange on Monday plummeted to purple, tightening restrictions just as cold weather hits.
County data shows that so far in November, 33% of local COVID-19 exposure came from households, 28% from unknown community sources, 24% from friends and extended family, 6% from work, 6% from travel, 2% from congregate centers and 1% from other.
“Very little of that was coming from businesses, yet they’re going to be taking it on the chin in this closure,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
Pedroza also seized on that point. Businesses could close and people will lose jobs, he said.
“I’m not interested in the state sending messages,” Pedroza said. “We need to make decisions based on what we know works.”
Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said there are limits to the data coming from contact tracing. People might go to the gym, the grocery store and other places and not know how they contracted COVID-19. The unknown community source category is the “garbage-can diagnosis.”
The opening of more business sectors might have created the perception things were back to normal, Relucio said. That might have led people to let down their guard.
The state is suddenly taking such steps as dropping counties such as Napa two tiers at once, something it previously didn’t do. Yet, Pedroza said, the health care system isn’t being overwhelmed.
“Can you tell me about the assumptions the state is making and what caused them to pull the emergency brake?” Pedroza asked.
Relucio said the state is seeing high COVID-19 case rates exceeding the summer surge. Two or three weeks after a case surge, the hospitals experience a surge. In addition, hospitals during the winter are busier because of influenza, pneumonia and other medical conditions.
“That’s the very onslaught they are trying to prevent,” she said.
Supervisor Ryan Gregory tried to seize on a little good news. He noted the Board of Supervisors that day approved spending $10,000 on a minus-80-degree freezer to store the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine that must be kept at low temperatures.
“The message from the state now is hunker down, get ready to suffer a little longer,” Gregory said. “But now we have hope of a vaccine.”
Relucio said the very small amounts of the vaccine will come in the beginning. Health care providers, especially those caring for COVID-19 patients, will be a high priority. The state has a work group prioritizing how to distribute the vaccine.
As Napa County tries to overcome a purple rating, it is taking its COVID-19 prevention pitch on the road.
From 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, local elected officials and county staff will be at some grocery stores in Napa and American Canyon with information on the pandemic. That is to happen again on Nov. 24.
The goal is how to tell people how to safely celebrate the upcoming holiday season. A county flier suggests having Thanksgiving dinner only within a household and shopping online rather than in person.
Those planning a dinner with others should eat outside, limit dinner to three households, keep six feet apart and wear masks when not eating, the flier said.
