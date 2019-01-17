Napa County officials are looking to start cleaning up and assessing damage after a wet and windy Wednesday night storm.
Officials reported flooding, mudslides, and downed trees, branches and power lines throughout the county. Napa's Pacific Gas and Electric Company location was fully staffed with an additional 18 employees out in the field heading from call to call, working to restore power, according to Megan McFarland, a utility spokesperson.
Nearly 2,000 Calistogans were without power Wednesday night due to Pacific Gas and Electric Company equipment failure. She reported late Thursday morning that a break in the weather allowed the utility to focus on restoring power. Outages scattered across the county affected a total of 400 customers.
"First responders have been busy," said Will Powers, a spokesman for Cal Fire.
More than 34,000 Bay Area customers lost power late Wednesday or Thursday morning, according to Bay City News Service. The most affected area was the North Bay, where more than 16,000 people lost power.
Napa River levels appeared to have peaked at 4 a.m. on Thursday morning at 22 feet, the level at which officials begin monitoring the river for a potential flood, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). River levels began to drop in the hours after and were projected keep dropping into Friday, according to NOAA predictions.
The floodgates at Oxbow were closed to keep cars out of the area as a precautionary measure, said Rick Thomasser, who heads watershed and floodgate programs for the county. The river saw its peak water level around midnight, but officials decided to reopen the bypass channel shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, he said.
Thomasser has now turned his attention to debris cleanup, since rain Thursday and Friday was not expected to cause flooding, he said.
The ground was already saturated from previous storms, which amplified the effects of Wednesday's storm, said Steve Stangland, who is tasked with handling road projects under the Napa County's Public Works Department.
The storm caused trees throughout the county to fall and parts of Silverado Trail, Redwood Road, Mount Veeder Road and Diamond Mountain Road were closed briefly as a result. Lokoya Road was closed Thursday morning because trees fell onto a power line.
Stangland said Thursday morning that Yount Mill Road would be closed for a couple of days. Officials placed a concrete barrier along the road to prevent earth from spilling onto the road, but the storm "was too much for it to handle," he said.
Officials planned to clean up a mudslide Thursday that closed one lane near the Oak Shores campground along Lake Berryessa, he said.
On Wednesday night, the county worked to reopen roads that closed due to flooding — Oakville Cross Road, Yountville Cross Road and Lodi Lane — and unclog eight Mount Veeder Road culverts plugged with debris, Stangland said.
"Our crews did a fantastic job getting roads reopened as fast as we possibly could," he said.
Powers of Cal Fire said Thursday morning that he had not heard of any injuries due to the storm.
Cal Fire encourages the public to avoid flooded streets and call 911 to report downed lines, Powers said.
Meteorologists predicted a 30 percent chance of showers that were most likely to come Friday evening. There is a 20 percent chance of Saturday morning rain showers and a 30 percent chance of showers after 10 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Barry Eberling contributed to this report.