Napa County officials propose a can-do agency to fight climate change

A group of Napa County elected officials wants to transition their lets-talk Climate Action Committee into a let's-act joint powers agency. The county and cities would have to agree to create this new group.

“Let’s get this show on the road and let’s get some things accomplished,” Calistoga City Councilmember Gary Kraus said.

The Climate Action Committee formed late last year. It has been a sort of discussion group on how the county and its cities can have a coordinated approach to carbon-cutting, instead of acting on their own.

Now the group has reached the point of wanting to move beyond talk. Members over the past few meetings have decided a formal body with some sort of structure is needed.

They don't want a partnership that is too bureaucratic. Neither do they want something too weak to accomplish anything of consequence. They have sought a middle road.

A joint powers agency can hire consultants, employ people, apply for grants, acquire properties and take actions. It would have a budget, perhaps in the $100,000-to-$200,000 range, county officials said.