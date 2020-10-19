 Skip to main content
Napa County officials propose a can-do agency to fight climate change
Environment

Napa County officials propose a can-do agency to fight climate change

A group of Napa County elected officials wants to transition their lets-talk Climate Action Committee into a let's-act joint powers agency. The county and cities would have to agree to create this new group.

“Let’s get this show on the road and let’s get some things accomplished,” Calistoga City Councilmember Gary Kraus said.

The Climate Action Committee formed late last year. It has been a sort of discussion group on how the county and its cities can have a coordinated approach to carbon-cutting, instead of acting on their own.

Now the group has reached the point of wanting to move beyond talk. Members over the past few meetings have decided a formal body with some sort of structure is needed.

They don't want a partnership that is too bureaucratic. Neither do they want something too weak to accomplish anything of consequence. They have sought a middle road.

A joint powers agency can hire consultants, employ people, apply for grants, acquire properties and take actions. It would have a budget, perhaps in the $100,000-to-$200,000 range, county officials said.

“It forms a government-within-a-government to some extent, focused on a specific purpose, in this case climate change,” county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said.

The state and regional agencies are reluctant to give grant money to a voluntary organization, he said. They want a structured organization.

This potential joint powers agency might prepare a countywide greenhouse gas emission inventory by jurisdiction, accelerate food composting programs and work on a tree-planting program. It could help the county and cities with energy efficiency and decarbonization efforts, county officials said.

The Climate Action Committee made the joint powers agency recommendation on Friday. Members want to continue local climate change work during the three-to-six months it might take to form the new group, rather than leave a void.

“It would be my hope we can do two things at once,” American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph said.

Napa County in recent months has faced the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating wildfires. That didn’t deter Climate Action Committee members from wanting to move forward quickly with a joint powers agency.

“We need some good news these days,” county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said. “I think this is really good news. We should celebrate the county coming together on climate change and taking meaningful action.”

Chris Benz of Napa Climate Now! said county government should serve as the parent agency for the joint powers agency. That's because the county has relationships at the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Association of Bay Area Governments and state level that could help secure funding.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

