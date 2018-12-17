The public is invited to a combined swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday Dec. 26, for Napa County officials starting new terms of office.
Superior Court Judge Diane Price will administer the oath of office to the Napa County officers elected June 5 for four-year terms beginning January 7.
Taking the oath will be First District Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, Third District Supervisor Diane Dillon, Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk John Tuteur, Auditor-Controller Tracy Schulze, District Attorney Allison Haley, Sheriff John Robertson and County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko.
The ceremony will be at 5 p.m. at the Hatt Building (Napa River Inn), 500 Main St., Napa in the second floor Hatt Hall.
Light refreshments will be served. No reservation required.