David and Elizabeth Carroll decided to do what seems like a natural for rural property on the Napa Valley floor and plant a vineyard, only to find out that keeping it wouldn’t be so easy.
They planted what their attorney called a 2.1-acre “hobby vineyard” in 2016 on their 4-acre rural property at 1055 Monticello Road, east of the city of Napa. The residential-single zoning designation there doesn’t allow agriculture.
“We’ve turned the property into a beautiful asset for the neighborhood,” said David Carroll, a veterinarian who owns Napa River Pet Hospital.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors agreed last week to rezone the property, with a final vote coming at a future meeting. The vineyard can stay. But it took supervisors 75 minutes to decide.
Supervisors were concerned that steps taken to accommodate the Carrolls could have wider ramifications. The vineyard is in the Milliken-Sarco-Tulocay area that has groundwater problems. As a result, it is irrigated with recycled Napa Sanitation District water transported by trucks.
Traffic is an issue with virtually every Napa County land use decision. County officials said the vineyards would generate 21 trucking trips during the busiest summer month, with trips decreasing as the vineyards mature and the Carrolls transfer to dry farming.
County staff found that traffic associated with the vineyard would be “less than significant.”
Still, Supervisor Diane Dillon didn’t want the county to be seen as setting a new policy regarding trucked irrigation water. She doesn’t view trucking in irrigation water as being OK in every circumstance, she said.
“What’s really happening here is that we’re condoning trucked water for a new vineyard,” Dillon said. “I think that’s something we should really think about.”
Supervisor Belia Ramos said Napa County needs to look at its land and infrastructure and live within its means. She too expressed concerned about trucking in irrigation water, though she didn’t want to remove the Carrolls’ vineyard.
“I find this situation uncomfortable,” Ramos said. “The ripping out of vineyards seems not a grand solution because of the environmental impacts of further disturbing land.”
The Carrolls applied to the county to plant the vineyard in 2014. Supervisor Ryan Gregory asked why they planted in 2016, before the matter had been resolved.
“We were originally assured by the county that we would be able to change this to agricultural zoning,” David Carroll said. “It was the contention this would be no problem ... we’re going to sail through this process. That’s why we went ahead and planted.”
The Carrolls submitted signatures from 32 neighbors in support of their vineyard. David Carroll said the land is zoned for four parcels and the previous owner wanted to subdivide, to the dismay of the neighbors.
“They are pleased as anything to be able to look out their window and see a small vineyard,” David Carroll said.
The land is flat. Creating the vineyard involved simply plowing and planting. It makes natural sense for this property, with the open space, fire protection and view for the neighbors, he said.
Nor did the Carrolls concede that the vineyard is illegal. Attorney Jeff Dodd said the Carrolls could have sought legal and non-conforming status for it, given historic agricultural uses on the property.
Supervisors could soon erase any doubts about the vineyard’s legality. They said they intend at a future meeting to approve the rezoning and a development agreement that, among other things, limits groundwater use and limits agricultural use to crops.
This development agreement says the property has been used for agriculture since the 1920. Although 1983 county zoning excluded agriculture, a prior owner continued farming fruit and nut trees and raising goats, sheeps, pigs, horses and chickens at various levels until 2013.