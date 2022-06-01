 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Napa County Old Fire 15% contained as evacuation order lifted

  • Updated
  • 0
Old Fire

Photographer Diano Pachote captured this image of the Old Fire on Tuesday afternoon.

 Submitted

The Old Fire sparked up near Old Soda Canyon Road and grew to over 570 acres Tuesday, but an evacuation order for the area were lifted early Wednesday as fire agencies made progress on containment through the night.

The fire is 15% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson. Cal Fire hasn’t received any reports of casualties or damaged or destroyed structures so far, the spokesperson said.

Though the evacuation orders for the area were lifted, a road closure at Soda Canyon Road and Silverado Trail remains in effect, according to the Napa County Office of Emergency Services.

Firefighters are continuing to fight the fire through Wednesday. The Cal Fire spokesperson said they’ve been working with mutual aid air strike teams from across the Bay Area, and that assessments are going on to figure out the need for continued air responses. The fact there are no other major wildland fires going on mean all air fire response resources are available, he said.

People are also reading…

The response to the fire on the ground so far has involved 16 fire engines, 6 water tender trucks and two bulldozers, according to Cal Fire.  

Complete BottleRock Napa Valley coverage

Your source for all things BottleRock.

BottleRock packs in audiences in Napa on festival's last day
Local News
alert top story

BottleRock packs in audiences in Napa on festival's last day

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

The latest BottleRock music festival moved toward its conclusion Sunday, toward a pair of side-to-side concerts by P!nk and Luke Combs.

Stars, Napa musicians take the stages for BottleRock's second day
Local News
alert top story

Stars, Napa musicians take the stages for BottleRock's second day

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

From headliners like Twenty One Pilots to hometown performers like the Silverado Pickups, the musical smorgasbord was open again in Napa.

Napa Valley Youth Symphony rocks out at BottleRock music festival
Local News
alert top story

Napa Valley Youth Symphony rocks out at BottleRock music festival

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

Teenage musicians used their classical instruments to spin fresh takes on Metallica, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin at Napa's music showcase.

Napa rocks on: BottleRock festival’s opening day draws tens of thousands to Expo
Local News

Napa rocks on: BottleRock festival’s opening day draws tens of thousands to Expo

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

The ninth edition of Napa's music and food extravaganza draws tens of thousands to the Expo.

BottleRock 2022 kicks off with no COVID-19 restrictions
Local News
top story

BottleRock 2022 kicks off with no COVID-19 restrictions

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

Following public health guidelines and the lead of other major music festivals, the 2022 edition of BottleRock Napa Valley kicked off Friday with no COVID-19 restrictions. 

Cannabis makes an appearance at BottleRock, despite rules prohibiting consumption
Local News
alert top story

Cannabis makes an appearance at BottleRock, despite rules prohibiting consumption

  • Sam Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

While consumption of marijuana is not permitted at the festival, the partnership signals a turning point for the cannabis industry as an institution alongside food and wine in Napa.

Preparations for BottleRock festival hit homestretch in downtown Napa
Local News

Preparations for BottleRock festival hit homestretch in downtown Napa

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa’s latest edition of BottleRock is taking shape on the Expo grounds and surrounding streets ahead of the festival's opening Friday.

After they pull the plug at BottleRock, the music goes on at afterparties
Music

After they pull the plug at BottleRock, the music goes on at afterparties

  • PAUL FRANSON
  • Updated
  • 0

Once the plug is pulled on BottleRock at 10 p.m., the parties will continue around Napa. Here's where to find them. 

BottleRock 2022: What you need to know in Napa
Local News
alert top story

BottleRock 2022: What you need to know in Napa

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

Learn about headline bands, festival grounds, parking, street closures and more as BottleRock returns to Napa from Friday to Sunday.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Insane rockfall at Arizona's Lake Powell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News