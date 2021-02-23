Napa County on verge of jumping to red COVID-19 rating

In addition, the county’s positive testing rate was 2.5% and equity testing rate 3.6%. Those figures combined are good enough to get the county into red, even if the new daily case rate doesn’t remain low enough.

Napa County has moved around on the rating scale since the state introduced it in September. The county started off in red, moved to orange in October, then plummeted to what Relucio called “deep purple” in November, December and January.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"At this point, we are headed to red," Relucio said.

On the vaccine front, 42,997 doses had been administered to those who live or work in Napa County as of Monday. That’s 13% of the 327,000 doses needed to cover everybody, a county report said. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.

Napa County Public Health will have 840 first-dose appointments for Tuesday through Friday of next week. The target is those 65 and older, with a priority for Spanish speakers, a county report said.

This week, OLE Health will begin vaccinating clients 65 years old and older. Mobile clinics will focus on the farmer workers centers and senior complexes in Napa and American Canyon. St. Helena Hospital Foundation will vaccinate people 65 years and older and farm workers.