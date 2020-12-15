Napa County Open Space District faces a 'slow-moving financial train wreck'

Even as Napans flock to hike in local parks, the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District faces deep financial problems that could potentially threaten its existence.
The Open Space District owns more than 5,000 acres and manages another 8,000 acres for other public agencies. It operates such parks as Bothe-Napa Valley and Robert Louis Stevenson state parks, Moore Creek Park and Suscol Headwaters.
Use of its parks and trails has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the district reports. But the pandemic and Glass and Hennessey fires have dealt a huge economic blow.
“Without significant changes, the district is facing a slow-moving financial train wreck that can only end in insolvency,” district General Manager John Woodbury wrote to his board of directors.
The district’s biggest revenue source is a percentage of the lodging tax from unincorporated areas outside of cities. Napa County uses this source to give the district a grant that has come to $1 million or so annually in recent years.
The pandemic and Glass and Hennessey fires hurt Napa Valley tourism, causing the county's lodging tax revenues to fall. In addition, the Glass Fire destroyed Calistoga Ranch and badly damaged Meadowood Napa Valley resorts that account for much of the unincorporated county’s lodging tax receipts.
Woodbury expects the county’s grant to the district to fall by 40% in fiscal year 2021-22 beginning in June and 85% in 2022-23. Then, if the resorts rebuild by 2022 and there are no further disasters, revenue could begin to recover.
“I don’t know what business can operate with a 90% reduction in its revenue,” Woodbury said. "It's not sustainable."
The district has a rainy day fund of nearly one year’s worth of routine operating expenses. Still, Woodbury said it is “crystal clear” the district will go into the red in 2022-23 without major changes.
The reason the hammer fall is delayed until 2022-23 is that there is a lag between when the county receives tax revenues and disburses the grant.
On Monday, the voter-elected Open Space District Board of Directors discussed the financial problems.
One idea is to ask the county to provide at least $750,000 annually in grant money over the next five years, even with the lodging tax dip. That combined with various other steps taken by the district would allow the district to operate existing parks and trails, Woodbury said.
But whether the county Board of Supervisors will agree to the request remains to be seen.
“I’m sure they are looking at their own financial tsunami as well,” District Board Member Karen Bower-Turjanis said.
Meanwhile, the district is considering various actions of its own, though by themselves they are unlikely to stave off a deficit, a district report said.
The district has 2.5 full-time equivalent staff positions in its central office for planning, administration and acquisitions. Woodbury suggested not filling his position when he retires next March.
Among other efforts is a newly launched fundraising program called ReLeaf Napa. Go to https://napaoutdoors.org/ for details.
The district Board of Directors agreed Monday to raise camping fees at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park from $35 a night to $40 a night on weekends and holidays. The district could also seek more revenues by allowing family camping at its EcoCamp Berryessa.
Other ideas proved less palatable.
One is to charge fees to use Moore Creek Park near Lake Hennessey and the Oat Hill Mine Trail near Calistoga. But Woodbury sees challenges, such as some Moore Creek Park users trying to avoid the fee by parking on Chiles/Pope Valley Road.
Monitoring and imposing fees at remote locations can chew up most of the fee revenues, Woodbury said.
A possible action that Woodbury recommended against was dissolving the district. This is a last resort, he wrote to board members.
Because voters formed the district in 2006, they might also have to be the ones to dissolve it, with the outcome of a ballot measure uncertain. District properties could devolve to the county or state and might be closed to the public, Woodbury wrote to his board.
“Under any such scenario, the county would likely end up with the knotty and potentially costly challenge of picking up the pieces, similar to what it has had to do in the past with other special districts that for various reasons became insolvent or dysfunctional,” he wrote.
He also sees challenges with the possible option of selling the district’s $15 million in property assets. All have restrictions that prevent sales, remove most of the market value or could require the repayment of grants used to buy them, he wrote.
Last March, the district fell short of passing a quarter-cent sales tax measure that would have brought it an estimated $9 million annually and allowed it to create new open space parks. Measure K received about 63% of the vote, but needed two-thirds — or 66.6% — to pass.
From a plan for growth with a secured revenue source, the Open Space District has suddenly gone into survival mode.
