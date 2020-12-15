Napa County Open Space District faces a 'slow-moving financial train wreck'

Woodbury expects the county’s grant to the district to fall by 40% in fiscal year 2021-22 beginning in June and 85% in 2022-23. Then, if the resorts rebuild by 2022 and there are no further disasters, revenue could begin to recover.

“I don’t know what business can operate with a 90% reduction in its revenue,” Woodbury said. "It's not sustainable."

The district has a rainy day fund of nearly one year’s worth of routine operating expenses. Still, Woodbury said it is “crystal clear” the district will go into the red in 2022-23 without major changes.

The reason the hammer fall is delayed until 2022-23 is that there is a lag between when the county receives tax revenues and disburses the grant.

On Monday, the voter-elected Open Space District Board of Directors discussed the financial problems.

One idea is to ask the county to provide at least $750,000 annually in grant money over the next five years, even with the lodging tax dip. That combined with various other steps taken by the district would allow the district to operate existing parks and trails, Woodbury said.

But whether the county Board of Supervisors will agree to the request remains to be seen.