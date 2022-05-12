Napa County Open Space District proposes "lean" budget

Napa County’s rural hiking parks have been more popular than ever since the pandemic, but chances for expansions to meet increased demand appear to hinge on landing grants.

The county Regional Park and Open Space District has released its proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins July 1. The budget lists no bold, new initiatives.

“It’s a very lean budget,” district General Manager Chris Cahill said, adding it keeps the lights on.

The district will continue doing such things as operating Moore Creek Park near Lake Hennessey. It will continue managing Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park.

But new, seemingly sure-fire projects are on the modest side, such as repairing the Bothe-Napa Valley Southfork trail bridge that burned in the 2020 Glass Fire and continuing Madrone trail construction at Moore Creek.

Landing a grant could change things.

One chance for a major project involves Suscol Headwaters Park. These 709 acres in the hills southeast of the city of Napa presently can be reached by parking at Skyline Wilderness Park and hiking for four miles.

The district is seeking a $1.17 million state grant. That would allow a parking lot to be built near the park itself, along North Kelly Road, as well as more trails. Then hikers could conveniently enjoy a property with ridgeline views of wetlands stretching out to San Pablo Bay to one side and of the Central Valley to the other.

Cahill said the district could learn this summer whether it will receive the grant.

The district owns Amy’s Grove in forests of the Mayacamas Mountains along Dry Creek Road a few miles northwest of the city of Napa. A sign near the property says to expect a park to open there by 2023.

But dreams of full-fledged Amy Grove access as part of a bigger, planned Mayacamas Mountains park for the south county are on hold.

Cahill said the opening will likely be once-a-month hiking there. The district doesn’t have the finances to operate a seven-days-a-week park for the next couple of years.

The district’s proposed budget calls for $1.75 million in revenues and $2.2 million in expenses, with savings making up the difference. About $232,000 of the spending would be from a restricted reserve, including a grant to construct a frog pond at Suscol Headwaters.

“We don’t want to be in the red," Assistant General Manager Kyra Purvis told the district Board of Directors on Monday. "It’s not good to be in the red. But we're not laying people off tomorrow because of that.”

The backbone of the district’s operating budget is transient occupancy tax money the district receives from the county. The 2020 Glass Fire burned two county resorts and district tax money has dropped from more than a million dollars annually to $760,000 this coming fiscal year.

Purvis expressed hope this revenue source will bounce back in coming years.

"We're hoping the lean years come to an end soon," she said.

Another reason for the revenues/expenditures gap is the district could have to pay up to $195,000 for the November elections. Three seats for the district Board of Directors will be on the ballot and the election cost for each is $65,000. If a seat is uncontested, it won't cost the district money.

The Open Space District has a siloed section of its budget for local state parks. The district took over managing Bothe-Napa Valley and Bale Grist Mill parks in 2012 after the state threatened to close them amid a budget crises. It has since also begun managing Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.

The state park section of the budget shows $879,437 in revenues and $932,781 in expenses. A district memo said the state parks budget is in good shape to start the fiscal year and described how the parks are bouncing back from the 2020 Glass Fire and pandemic.

