Napa County opens ambulance contract with AMR up for new proposals

Napa County is searching for the best ambulance company to respond in life-or-death situations and rush emergency medical victims to local hospitals.

The county Board of Supervisors on March 23 approved releasing a request-for-proposals that outlines the standards that prospective ambulance providers must meet. Supervisors could choose a company in August to take over on Jan. 2.

John Eaglesham of EndPoint EMS Consulting, which is helping the county with the effort, talked of advertising the request-for-proposals far-and-wide. The goal is to have as many candidates as possible.

“Quite possibly, we could see as many as six,” county Emergency Medical Services Administrator Shaun Vincent said.

No one during the meeting voiced any complaints with the job being done by the incumbent, American Medical Response, in the county and its five cities. But state law requires the county to select its next emergency ambulance provider in a competitive way.

“It’s important to mention Napa’s (emergency medical service) is working well,” said Nancy Lapolla of EndPoint.