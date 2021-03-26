Napa County opens ambulance contract with AMR up for new proposals

Napa County is searching for the best ambulance company to respond in life-or-death situations and rush emergency medical victims to local hospitals.
The county Board of Supervisors on March 23 approved releasing a request-for-proposals that outlines the standards that prospective ambulance providers must meet. Supervisors could choose a company in August to take over on Jan. 2.
John Eaglesham of EndPoint EMS Consulting, which is helping the county with the effort, talked of advertising the request-for-proposals far-and-wide. The goal is to have as many candidates as possible.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“Quite possibly, we could see as many as six,” county Emergency Medical Services Administrator Shaun Vincent said.
No one during the meeting voiced any complaints with the job being done by the incumbent, American Medical Response, in the county and its five cities. But state law requires the county to select its next emergency ambulance provider in a competitive way.
“It’s important to mention Napa’s (emergency medical service) is working well,” said Nancy Lapolla of EndPoint.
Among the goals for the next contract is improving ambulance deployment in the north county that includes St. Helena and Calistoga. Another is reducing instances of “level zero” when all ambulances are on call.
American Medical Response intends to be among the respondents. John ReyHassan of the company praised a request-for-proposals he said will lead to enhanced care and outcomes in Napa County.
Local emergency medical services are in strong shape. American Medical Response looks forward to the possible chance to work with fire agencies, law enforcement and community members to take the system to the next level, Hassan said.
Residents could weigh in at the March 23 Board of Supervisors meeting during public comments. None did.
The last time the county put ambulance service out to bid in 2010, controversy erupted. Some in the community were upset the county chose American Medical Response over Piner’s, a Napa family-owned business that had provided the service for more than 60 years.
Napa County wants companies responding to the latest request-for-proposals to have provided ambulance service for at least five years in an area with a similar size and geography.
“It’s important all proposers understand the challenges of a county that’s set up the way Napa is — long, skinny, with separate urban populations,” Eaglesham said.
Respondents must provide five years of audited financial statements. They must document their ability to meet minimum response times. They must have good references.
“There’s great care that goes on today in Napa County and we just want to make sure that continues going forward,” Eaglesham said.
Proposals are due June 11. The county could select a company to negotiate with on June 25. The Board of Supervisors could approve a contract on Aug. 10.
The next ambulance contract is to be for five years, with a possible five year extension.
WATCH NOW: NAPA'S HERITAGE EATS PIVOTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Gordon Huether, who gave a Napa barber a space to work during the pandemic, will have his artworks displayed at the barber's new shop at Food City.
The path from addiction to recovery to helping fellow veterans had helped lead to a pardon for the Napa Valley transplant.
What's the latest for Napa's Food City center? A new partner and a new plan.
Napa Police report that a 15-year-old male had been found not guilty in Juvenile Court of assaulting a bicyclist on the Vine Trail.
Napa Valley's wine industry may never return to normal — and that could be a good thing, experts say.
Alyssa Piombo inherited her green thumb and now Napans are reaping the rewards. Check out Riza Plants in downtown Napa.
Check out this found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race ... in a shopping center parking lot now home to the outlet stores.
Major city avenues would be considered for upgrades and the inclusion of multi-story residential mixed with commercial.
The Napa Master Gardeners have moved their popular, annual tomato sale online this year.
WATCH NOW: DRAMATIC FLOWER STALK IN NAPA
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.