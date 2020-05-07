Napa County opens free COVID-19 testing to all

California has made testing one of the indicators for counties to open up more of the economy.

The state wants counties to test two people for every 1,000 residents daily, county Public Health Officer Karen Relucio told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. This comes to 280 people daily in Napa County, up from an earlier target of 215 daily.

Napa County as of Tuesday was testing about 155 people daily, she said.

“I think we’re kind of at our natural level,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “To increase, we’re going to have to do some different things. Have we thought about what we need to do to increase our testing so we’re into preventative testing?”

Relucio said the county encourages “essential” workers to be tested, even if they have no symptoms. It is asking hospitals to send their health care workers to be tested at the county site. It is going to start surveillance testing at skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

“We really want to get a good idea what the prevalence of COVID-19 is in our county, especially among our vulnerable populations,” she said. “One of the criteria we have to demonstrate in order to loosen our restrictions is that our vulnerable populations are protected.”

