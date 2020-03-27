Napa County opens online COVID-19 assistance center

Napa County has opened a local assistance center for COVID-19, though since people are under a shelter-at-home order, it’s virtual instead of brick-and-mortar.

The website at readynapacounty.org offers resources for food assistance, mental health, health coverage, housing, education and financial assistance, among other things. It has information on COVID-19 symptoms.

“Even if you feel you don’t need those services, surely there’s someone you know who does,” Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said in a video posted to social media on Friday.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.