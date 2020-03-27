You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa County opens online COVID-19 assistance center

Napa County opens online COVID-19 assistance center

Napa County has opened a local assistance center for COVID-19, though since people are under a shelter-at-home order, it’s virtual instead of brick-and-mortar.

The website at readynapacounty.org offers resources for food assistance, mental health, health coverage, housing, education and financial assistance, among other things. It has information on COVID-19 symptoms.

“Even if you feel you don’t need those services, surely there’s someone you know who does,” Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said in a video posted to social media on Friday.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News