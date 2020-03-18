Napa County orders people to shelter at home because of COVID-19

Only three weeks ago, Napa County residents still lived life as normal. The Napa Valley marathon was held, people rushed to voter centers and drop-off boxes with their ballots and winning local candidates held festive victory parties.

But a turning point had just been reached. A case of possible community transmission of COVID-19 – the first in the nation- had been reported in neighboring Solano County. While some Napans rushed to the polls, others rushed to buy hand sanitizer, stripping bare the shelves at some local stores.

Queen of the Valley Medical Center had treated a COVID-19 patient in mid-February, but that was a non-resident from the Diamond Princess cruise. With the Solano County case, COVID-19 hit close to home.

Since then, COVID-19 protection steps have steadily ramped up. On March 10, Relucio told the Board of Supervisors that the county was preparing to shift from containment to dealing with person-to-person transmission. She noted Santa Clara County had banned events with more than 1,000 people.

“We’re not there yet,” county Public Health Officer Relucio said. “But that’s certainly something that could be coming down the pike.”

On March 13, the Napa Valley Unified School District canceled classes until mid-April.