Napa County parallel Highway 29 route celebrated

Drivers on Highway 29 between American Canyon and the city of Napa will soon have a nearby alternative route if the highway shuts down due to accident or other reason.

Devlin Road has developed in piecemeal fashion over four decades. The road runs to the west of Highway 29 through the airport industrial area for 4 miles from Soscol Ferry Road to Green Island Road.

On Wednesday, American Canyon celebrated the near-completion of the last, half-mile segment. This is the part that makes the Green Island Road connection.

"It's going to be very much an asset to the county and the city of American Canyon," American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia said.

The $5.6 million project looks done, but City Manager Jason Holley said a few landscaping chores must be finished before this last segment opens to the public at a yet-to-be-announced date.

County Supervisor Belia Ramos said the completed Devlin Road will be important for evacuations.

"Believe it or not, American Canyon only has one way into Napa," she said.

Without this segment, a Highway 29 closure near American Canyon means taking a 16-mile detour. Drivers use Interstate 80 and Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon, going into Solano County for much of the trip. Dumping all of the Highway 29 traffic onto an already-congested route means extreme congestion.

"There was one day it took me three hours to get to the county building from American Canyon because we had the whole highway closed," Ramos said. "Imagine, living in a community where you have to leave your county to get north."

The days of the long detour will soon be over — unless the Highway 29 closure is just south of the Green Island Road entrance. There is still a one-third mile stretch of highway with no linking, parallel surface road.

Whether drivers would want to take all 4 miles of Devlin Road on a regular basis to try to avoid Highway 29 traffic is yet another question. The road at one point is almost a mile to the west of the more direct highway route.

The completion of Devlin Road could help with Highway 29 traffic in another way, if only a little. Trucks will soon be able to travel the length of the airport industrial area, from the unincorporated county portion to the American Canyon portion, without using the highway.

"It's going to be very much an asset to the county and the city of American Canyon, and particularly for all those who work out here, in the industrial area," Garcia said.

A widened sidewalk along the segment serves as the Napa Valley Vine Trail, a bike trail which is to someday link Vallejo and Calistoga.

The northern entrance to the new Devlin Road segment is a 140-foot-diameter roundabout designed for truck traffic. It is the largest roundabout in Napa County, American Canyon officials said.

"Bragging rights for American Canyon," Ramos said.

All of this was a long time in coming. The first mention of Devlin Road in the Napa Valley Register came in April 1982, as the proposed name for a road near the Butler Bridge.

In 1986, a county airport industrial plan proclaimed that Devlin Road would someday be the main north-south artery parallel to Highway 29, linking Soscol Ferry Road and Green Island Road.

Some 36 years later, that day has just about arrived, pending that landscaping work.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, told the few dozen people at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to expect more road projects. Congress last year passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that he said will mean a lot for the country, state and Napa County.

"This (Devlin) is kind of a prelude, I think, to what is coming," Thompson said.

