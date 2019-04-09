Napa County Water Quality and Tree Protection Ordinance

Here are some elements of the Napa County Water Quality and Tree Protection Ordinance:

- Increase tree canopy retention for development in the municipal reservoir watershed from 60 percent to 70 percent and extend it to the entire agricultural watershed zoning district.

- Increase the 2-1 mitigation ratio for native tree canopy removal to 3-1. However, mitigation can be 2-1 with the granting of a public benefit, such as a trail easement.

- Require a 50-foot setback for wetlands. This may be reduced in limited cases with recommendation from biologist and with county approval.

-Require a 35-foot minimum setback for ephemeral or intermittent streams.

- Require a 500-foot setback from Kimball and Bell Canyon reservoirs and 200-foot setbacks from Lake Hennessey, Milliken Reservoir, Rector Reservoir, Friesen Lakes, Lake Curry drainage and Lake Madigan.

- Exempt the creation or maintenance of defensible space for legal structures or the implementation of fire management strategies completed under Cal Fire guidance.

- Exempt reconstruction of legal structures lost to fire or other natural disasters up to 125 percent of original footprint. Property owners can use this exemption once.

- Exempt earth-moving for agricultural projects of five acres or less on slopes of less than 30 percent.