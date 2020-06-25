Napa County passes COVID 19-related eviction law

If they can’t agree, tenants must pay the overdue rent within 180 days from the date each payment was due or within 90 days of the expiration of the temporary evictions prohibition, whatever occurs last.

Landlords can’t charge late fees in these cases. The county’s law applies to the unincorporated areas and within local cities.

Gregory stressed that regular rent payments begin again in August, unless the Board of Supervisors extend the July 28 prohibition. That is apart from the repayments of back rents.

“So if the August rent is not paid, that would be grounds for eviction, correct?” Pedroza asked.

“Correct,” county Housing and Homeless Services Director Molly Rattigan said, though county officials said factors such as state action or further county action could come into play.

Rattigan said there are various rental assistance programs in the community. A priority is tenants who are still out of work and have a significant amount of back rent owed.

Local housing advocates have requested an eviction prohibition since late March. Supervisors have preferred to rely on statewide laws. In recent weeks, housing advocates, county and city officials and housing providers have worked on a proposal.