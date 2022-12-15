Napa County passes its 2023 state, federal wish lists

Tackling disaster recovery and power outages are top priorities on Napa County’s 2023 federal and state lobbying wish lists, with where to place climate change on the list becoming a bone of contention.

The county Board of Supervisors approved the lists on Tuesday. These are items that the county’s lobbyists will be pressing for in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

A top priority on both lists is disaster recovery, preparedness and resiliency. This partly involves trying to get maximum reimbursements for losses and damages from natural disasters.

For example, Public Works Director Steven Lederer said dealings with the Federal Emergency Management Agency remain “problematical at best.”

The 2019 storms resulted in four major slides. Two repairs are to be done in 2023 and the two in 2024 using FEMA money. By contrast, the county in 2021 repaired a slide using local money in a month.

“The difference between a month and four years or five years is just staggeringly unacceptable,” Lederer said in November, when a board subcommittee developed the platforms.

Another top priority on both lists is the matter of power shutoffs. That involves finding ways to deal with power cuts carried out by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. during wildfire-prone weather to avoid having falling power lines spark wildfires.

In 2019, Napa County experienced six pre-announced public safety power shutoffs, with the largest affecting about 56,000 people, the state platform said. PG&E has also sensitized some lines, resulting in unplanned shutoffs.

“Frankly for me, in my supervisor district, the lights keep going out all the time,” said Supervisor Diane Dillon, who represents the northern county.

The county is seeking such things as money for generators to power critical public infrastructure. It wants more done to help residents who rely on electricity to power medical equipment.

While the county supports having PG&E move power lines underground, it also wants the utility to fully restore county roads damaged by the work, according to the state platform. That means doing more than a patch job.

Addressing climate change is in the second tier of priorities on both the state and federal platforms. Local climate change activists asked that the issue be moved up to the top tier.

“Climate disasters such as extreme storms, wildfires and drought have had and will have huge economic consequences for our county,” said Chris Benz of Napa Climate NOW!

Dillon and Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory, who together developed the platforms as the board's Legislative Subcommittee, recommended climate change remain in the second tier. They wanted top priority items to have aspects unique to Napa County.

“I would caution about putting things that are relevant to everyone as priority one because it reduces the importance and focus on things that only we are going to advocate for,” Dillon said.

Jim Wilson, a local resident who for several years has asked the county to do more to combat climate change, had a different view.

“It’s a shared issue, but it’s also specifically a Napa issue. When you think of Napa, you think wine,” Wilson said, adding no one will be growing wine grapes if climate change isn’t addressed.

Napa County needs state and federal dollars to help take local steps to address climate change, he said.

Supervisor Belia Ramos suggested a compromise that the board adopted. Climate change remained in the second tier, but a line was added to the top-tier disaster recovery priority to refer to “climate-induced disasters.”

“It acknowledges what is unique to Napa County and also keeps intact the work the legislative committee has done,” Ramos said.

Wilson on Wednesday called this change a “baby step,” better than nothing but short of what he wanted.

“Really, what we need, if we’re really serious (about climate change), someone has to take the ball and spike it,” Wilson said.

Among Napa County's top-tier priorities:

Create a permanent solution to a problem the county faces with state vehicle license fee swap money. The concern is that by 2025, a convoluted funding snare could prevent the county and its five cities from receiving a total of $40 million.

Ensure the state fully funds its pending Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court requirements on how counties deal with homeless persons with severe mental illness.

Work with the state to develop affordable housing on state-owned land at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville and Napa State Hospital, but not at Skyline Wilderness Park, as the state has proposed.

Secure state money to repair and upgrade water systems for the Lake Berryessa communities of Berryessa Highlands and Berryessa Estates.

Oppose efforts that might arise by Native American tribes to take Napa land into trust, which the federal platform said creates the possibility of a casino being built on agricultural lands.

Asked to provide numbers on how much it pays its lobbyists, the county stated that between July and September it paid Shaw Yoder Antwih Schmelzer & Lange $14,962.83 to lobby for the state platform.

It paid K&L Gates and Platinum Advisors $45,000 to lobby for the federal platform. However, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority was also making use of these firms and reimbursed $7,500 for this time period.

Gregory said the platforms are also a “script” to be used by supervisors when they travel to the state and federal capitals to meet with legislators and staff.

“Often we have about 10 minutes,” Gregory said. “Sometimes in a hallway and we have to be succinct.”

