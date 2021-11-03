Napa County pavement scores still lag

Jon Huttinger looks at the pavement in his rural Monticello Park neighborhood east of the city of Napa and sees what is hardly a rare sight in Napa County — roads that need repair.

“There are just so many cracks in the streets that I think the streets are going to have to be rebuilt,” he said.

Lorraine Drive, Ross Circle, Arroyo Sarco, Hestia Way, and other streets in Monticello Park have pavement problems. Hettinger said there’s been a lack of maintenance.

“I think the homes are really expensive, the tax base is high and I think we should be getting more for our money than we are,” he said.

Napa County and its communities have an aggregate pavement condition score of 56, in the "at risk" category, according to a new Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) report. The Bay Area as a whole has a 67, in the "fair" category.

The score is for 2020 and is a three-year moving average. The scale is one to 100, with 100 being a newly paved road.

Napa County Supervisor and MTC Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza addressed the pothole issue in an MTC press release.

“Some of the pavement work scheduled for the last year was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pedroza said. “But the new scores illustrate how big a challenge it is to bring our roads — not just in Napa County, but all around the Bay Area — to a state of good repair.”

The Bay Area-wide score has been 67 for five consecutive years. Pedroza said the goal is to raise the region’s score into the mid-80s.

Among the aggregate county/city scores for the nine Bay Area counties, San Francisco County's 74 is best. Napa County’s 56 is eighth and compares to a 57 in 2019 and 58 in 2018.

Besides the county/city aggregate scores, MTC provided individual pavement scores for 109 Bay Area cities and counties. At the top is Cupertino with 85, Dublin with 84, and Palo Alto with 84.

The best Napa County community is Yountville with 74, followed by the city of Napa at 69, American Canyon at 62, Calistoga at 61, St. Helena at 54, and the unincorporated county at 45.

Local scores for the most part have remained flat or have fallen over the past three years. Calistoga is the exception, with its score rising from 55 in 2018 to 61 in 2020.

All of this comes despite the county’s Measure T half-cent sales tax for pavement repair that took effect in 2018. So far, Measure T hasn't spurred a roadway renaissance.

Local elected officials from Napa County and its cities addressed the issue at a Sept. 13 Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) retreat.

Measure T provides about $20 million annually that goes to the county and its cities and town to repair local roads. Communities also receive state Senate Bill One money, general fund money, and local developer fees to fill potholes.

But these combined sources are barely enough to maintain current road conditions. Most jurisdictions are still catching up on years of deferred maintenance, NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller said.

As things stand, Miller sees local pavement scores going down over the next few decades. That has a lot to do with the value of money declining and project costs rising over the life of Measure T, she said.

NVTA is suggesting a Measure T change to help address this situation. This involves bonding against future revenues, in effect taking out loans.

“Bonding would bring the funds forward and allow the jurisdictions to do road treatments when they are needed,” she said.

It would also mean paying interest. But NVTA officials said the amount saved by increasing buying power would allow for more street maintenance projects.

Voters would have to make the change. The NVTA is considering a ballot measure for November 2024, with the idea that a presidential election would provide the best chance for passage.

The Napa County Taxpayers Association is questioning the bonding idea. Leon Brauning of the association spoke during public comments at the NVTA retreat.

“Bonding means borrowing. Borrowing means you bring things from the future back to now. But the problem with road repairs is they keep being needed at the same amount. So who is going to pay for the road repairs when the bonded money is already used and spent by the agency?” Brauning said.

Meanwhile, in Monticello Park, the roads at least for now remain cracked.

“You drive down the street every day and they don’t get any better, they get worse,” Huttinger said.

