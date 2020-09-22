Napa County Planning Commission likes Nickel and Nickel historic renovations

Then there was the nuts-and-bolts of the application. Nickel and Nickel had a code violation to clean up.

The violation involved having 73 full-time and part-time employees combined instead of the approved total of 27. Nickel and Nickel stepped forward voluntarily to try to correct the matter. The Planning Commission granted approval.

In addition, the winery received permission to expand annual tasting and marketing visitation from 22,250 to 82,230 guests. It can increase parking spaces from 45 to 106 stalls.

The wine club is the economic engine, said Greg Allen of the winery. The winery needs visitors to see the facilities, hear the winery’s trained educators and learn about the winery’s passion for single-vineyard wines and the microclimates and geography that makes Napa Valley remarkable.

“We really do need the increase in visitation so we can continue to have that level of success,” he told the Planning Commission.

Commission chairperson Dave Whitmer said some wineries simply want to get more visitors through the door to increase sales at the end of the day. But his sense is Nickel and Nickel emphasizes educating its visitors as to why its wines and Napa Valley are different.