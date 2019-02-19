Napa County's post-Measure C debate over increasing watershed protections goes to the Planning Commission on Wednesday.
Commissioners will help mold a proposed ordinance that follows parameters set Jan. 29 by the Board of Supervisors. This ordinance calls for increasing tree canopy retention from 60 percent to 70 percent in municipal reservoir watersheds and extending the rule to all unincorporated areas and banning most new vineyard and other development on slopes greater than 30 percent, among other things.
The Planning Commission can accept or modify the staff recommendations, Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said in an email. Or it can make no recommendation. Then the issue will return to the Board of Supervisors.
Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St.
Measure C, a citizens initiative to strengthen watershed protections, narrowly lost in the June 2018 election. The Board of Supervisors then agreed to take up the controversial issue.
At the heart of the debate is whether more watershed protections are needed to protect local reservoirs and woodlands, or whether they would unfairly hinder vineyard development and the use of private property.
