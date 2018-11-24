A proposed commercial solar energy farm near American Canyon will return to the Napa County Planning Commission on Wednesday.
The project would create an 18-acre solar field with more than 12,000 panels at 2180 American Canyon Road. It would provide electricity to Marin Clean Energy for use in Napa County.
Commissioners continued the item on Oct. 17 amid questions about the lack of a decommissioning plan and the possible need for county commercial solar farm policies in general. Some residents said allowing the American Canyon solar farm could set a precedent leading to similar projects as less desirable locations.
The county Planning Commission meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the county administration building, 1195 Third St.