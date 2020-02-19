Jeri Hansen got a sendoff on Wednesday during her last meeting as a Napa County planning commissioner after more than four years of tackling thorny wine country growth issues.
Hansen since September 2015 has represented the 5th supervisor district on the commission. She submitted her resignation letter on Dec. 10 and is leaving ahead of her term expiring at year’s end.
Her stint included attending 96 meetings and considering 251 agenda items, county Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said. Dillon presented a proclamation to Hansen.
Hansen recalled one of the first issues she had to consider was the Syar quarry expansion. She had to read through stacks of binders to catch up.
“It’s not all winery projects,” Hansen said. “Certainly, that’s the bulk of it, and it’s certainly been quite interesting.”
Planning Commission Chair Dave Whitmer said he has known Hansen for years.
“The sense I have always had is I’m with someone really smart and who’s really caring, so I better step up my game,” Whitmer said.
People can apply to fill the vacant position. Fifth District Supervisor Belia Ramos will submit a nomination to the Board of Supervisors. The first review of applications will be on March 13. Applicants can live anywhere in the county.
Go to https://bit.ly/2HAlpfz for more information and an application. Call 253-4421 with questions.