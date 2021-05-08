Napa County plans big push this year to repair local roads

Mount Veeder resident Gary Margadant said Mount Veeder Road wasn’t built to modern standards those many decades ago.

“It was just a farm-to-market road,” he said. “It was just cut by those people doing the best they could at the time.”

Part of the road was built in the early 1920s by men using a contraption called a Fresno Scraper drawn by horses or mules, Larry Hicks wrote in his 1975 “The History of Mount Veeder”.

That was a dirt-road ancestor of today’s version maintained by the county. Hicks, in talking to long-time residents, found portions of Mount Veeder Road were first paved in about 1936 and the late 1950s.

Silverado Trail is one of the county’s main roads that carries locals and tourists up-and-down Napa Valley. The county has in recent years renovated different sections. This year features $8.5 million worth of work from Trancas Street to Yountville Cross Road.

Much of Silverado Trail is or will shortly be in good shape. The county’s goal is to maintain the road quality, as opposed to allowing large deterioration, Lederer said.

“Silverado Trail is like painting the Golden Gate Bridge,” Lederer said. “When you finish painting one end, you start back at the beginning.”