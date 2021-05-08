Napa County plans big push this year to repair local roads

Napa County is embarking on a $25 million road-fixing push in the unincorporated areas outside of cities during 2021 that is unprecedented in recent memory.
“Roughly double as compared to 2020, and that was a bigger year than any previous,” Public Works Director Steven Lederer said.
Some of the projects will be on widely traveled roads, such as Silverado Trail. Many will be off-the-beaten track, amid the forests of Mount Veeder, the chaparral of Soda Canyon and the vineyards and rural homes of Coombsville.
This is happening even though the pandemic crimped the county’s road maintenance tax money. Pre-pandemic revenues from the local Measure T sales tax fell from $7.9 million to $6.9 million. State Senate Bill One money fell from $3 million to $2.7 million.
The county saved to pay for two of the bigger projects. Plus, it is using about $9 million of the $34 million in lawsuit settlement money it received from the Pacific, Gas and Electric over the 2017 Nuns and Atlas fires.
Vicky Van Dewark lives along Mount Veeder Road northwest of the city of Napa. The eight-mile route is a favorite with cyclists and drivers who enjoy the views of forests and occasional glimpses of Napa Valley far below.
But there’s a price to be paid for traveling Mount Veeder Road — the occasional jolt.
“The asphalt is just breaking apart,” Dewark said. “It’s very bumpy.”
In March 2017, about 50 Mount Veeder residents gathered on the mountain in the Enchanted Hills Camp lodge to lobby for a better road. Lederer told them they’d have to settle for incremental change, given the scope of road problems countywide and the lack of money.
Cut to 2021 and the availability of PG&E settlement funds. Mount Veeder will see $4.3 million of work this summer.
“When done, Mount Veeder Road should be smooth from end-to-end,” Lederer said.
Those are words Dewark has been waiting to hear.
“The road has been so bad for so many years, we sort of can’t quite believe it, but we’re thrilled it’s finally being fixed,” Dewark said.
Lederer cautioned this isn’t the final solution.
“We will dig out many of the worst areas of pavement, of which there are many, and will reset the base and pave those,” he said. “The seal that will go over this will provide a smooth ride. This should last some five to eight years.”
The long-term fix? Lederer said that would be to rebuild the entire road at a cost of $15 million to $20 million.
Mount Veeder resident Gary Margadant said Mount Veeder Road wasn’t built to modern standards those many decades ago.
“It was just a farm-to-market road,” he said. “It was just cut by those people doing the best they could at the time.”
Part of the road was built in the early 1920s by men using a contraption called a Fresno Scraper drawn by horses or mules, Larry Hicks wrote in his 1975 “The History of Mount Veeder”.
That was a dirt-road ancestor of today’s version maintained by the county. Hicks, in talking to long-time residents, found portions of Mount Veeder Road were first paved in about 1936 and the late 1950s.
Silverado Trail is one of the county’s main roads that carries locals and tourists up-and-down Napa Valley. The county has in recent years renovated different sections. This year features $8.5 million worth of work from Trancas Street to Yountville Cross Road.
Much of Silverado Trail is or will shortly be in good shape. The county’s goal is to maintain the road quality, as opposed to allowing large deterioration, Lederer said.
“Silverado Trail is like painting the Golden Gate Bridge,” Lederer said. “When you finish painting one end, you start back at the beginning.”
Among the other projects, Atlas Peak Road will be repaired near Silverado Resort, Soda Canyon Road from Silverado Trail to Loma Vista Drive, Airport Boulevard from Highway 29 to the county airport, all of Second Avenue in Coombsville and Dry Creek Road from near the city of Napa about a mile north.
In addition, Caltrans will replace the Huichica Creek Bridge on Highway 121 in the Carneros area and will repave Highway 29 from York Creek to Calistoga.
But even all of that work won’t mean a smooth ride throughout wine country. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission posts a map of road conditions. Much of rural Napa County is in the red, which means poor shape.
The unincorporated county’s road pavement rating averaged from 2017-2019 was a 47 on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being best. That was the third lowest score out of 109 Bay Area jurisdictions.
Board of Supervisor Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza last year put part of the blame on the Atlas, Tubbs and Nuns fires of 2017. The fires destroyed about 650 homes and that resulted in trucks hauling away debris and bringing materials for rebuilds.
“You’ve had more activities you normally don’t see that cause wear-and-tear,” Pedroza said.
The portion of PG&E settlement funds being spent on roads will pay for three years of projects, Lederer said. This is year one.
In 2022, work will be done on Diamond Mountain Road, Kortum Canyon Road Redwood Road and upper Atlas Peak Road. In 2023, work will be done on Tubbs Lane, Petrified Forest Road and Franz Valley Road.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.