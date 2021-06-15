Napa County plans half-billion-dollar "recovery" budget

On the small side, the Sheriff’s Office asked to spend a $9,000 grant on a Honda motorcycle to patrol far-flung places such as Knoxville that are inaccessible to regular patrol vehicles.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht called attention to a mental health mobile crisis response team the county plans to launch.

Napa County is seeing more and more the need for mental health services to be out in the community, Health and Human Services Agency Director Jennifer Yasumoto said. The mobile crisis ream could be ready in September.

County services range from public health to rural wine country planning to libraries to jails to rural road maintenance to health and social services.

Much of the county’s money must be spent in certain ways, such as state money targeted for health and social services. The Board of Supervisors has the most flexibility with the $217.5 million general fund.

Tax revenues for the general fund are expected to rise from $114 million this fiscal year to $127 million as the recovery kicks in, according to the proposed budget. Other money sources include licenses, permits, and charges for services.