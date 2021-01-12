Napa County plans 'massive' vaccination effort

Supervisor Belia Ramos noted that two doses of the vaccine are required. That means not only vaccinating more people, but also providing the second dose to those already vaccinated once.

“There’s no relief in sight for our bandwidth,” she said.

Relucio said reaching community immunity will require vaccinating 70% to 80% of the population. Those who have already had COVID-19 should still be vaccinated, since it’s uncertain how long their immunity will last.

Vaccination distribution is being done using priority tiers. The focus presently is on such groups as health care workers, skilled nursing home residents and staff, assisted living home residents and staff, paramedics, dentists and in-home supportive care workers.

Vaccinations for people 75 years and older, education and child care workers and food and agricultural workers could begin in February. Vaccinations for people age 65 to 74 could also begin in February. Vaccinations for people age 50 to 64 and for those 16 and older with underlying medical conditions could begin in March or April.

All of this is subject to vaccine supply.

Supervisors said constituents are bombarding them with a common question: How will I know when it’s my turn to be vaccinated?