Napa County polishing proposed micro-winery law

Terry Scott on behalf of Save the Family Farms described the plight of farmers growing grapes and making small amounts of wine at offsite custom crush facilities.

"You can sell your strawberries, you can sell your apples, you can sell anything else that you grow on your property," Scott said. "But you can't make wine and sell it on your property without a use permit."

Going the traditional route to establish a winery can cost $3 million to $5 million, he said. But Save the Family Farms said the small amount of wine produced by its farmers doesn't justify this expense.

The proposed micro-winery law is to provide a different route while still complying with the county's 1990 winery definition ordinance.

Micro-wineries as proposed could not produce more than 5,000 gallons annually. They could not generate more than 20 average daily trips — 10 roundtrips — including visitors, employees and deliveries. They could not have marketing events. Enclosed winery space couldn't top 5,000 square feet, including processing and tasting space.

To establish a micro-winery, an applicant would have to win approval from the county Zoning Administrator.