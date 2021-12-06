Napa County ponders a new question - how small can a winery be?

Napa County is pondering a new type of wine world question — not the usual one over when proposed wineries might produce too much wine, but rather when they might produce too little.

A three-year-plus push by Save the Family Farms to create smaller, mom-and-pop micro-wineries has hit a rough patch. The county is asking how micro is micro.

“Now we’re stuck,” said Save the Family Farms vice president, Elise Nerlove, whose family grows 8 acres of grapes on 28 acres near Jameson Canyon and makes Elkhorn Peak Cellars wines offsite at a custom crush facility.

Nerlove said her family wants to host wine club members for tastings at a picnic table. But the Nerloves can't have wine tasting visitation under Napa County law because they don't have a winery.

Save the Family Farms wants to change this dynamic.

These Save the Family Farms vineyard owners depict their wine labels as being too small to afford to go through the existing county winery use permit process and to build elaborate wineries. But they still need visitors.

Consumers are not going to purchase wine off mailing lists and emails alone, Amy Dornbusch of 17-acre Gemstone Vineyard said at a recent county meeting. Her intent is to keep visiting experiences focused and intimate, without tour buses or large groups or events.

“We don’t even produce enough wine to support that type of business,” she said.

All seemed to be going well for Save the Family Farms at a Sept. 28 Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisors appeared ready to send the group's latest proposal to the Planning Commission to work on an ordinance.

Micro-wineries would be capped at 5,000 gallons a year and 5,000 square feet of enclosed space. Seventy-five percent of the grapes used to make wine would be grown on the same property. There would be no marketing events and no more than 10 average daily roundtrips associated with a micro-winery.

But then the micro-winery size question came up. Supervisor Ryan Gregory asked whether someone could make wine offsite at a custom crush facility, ferment one barrel onsite and have a micro-winery that could host visitors.

“I think it is reasonable to have some thresholds,” Supervisor Diane Dillon said. “Otherwise, you’ve just created a visitor center and nothing else, basically.”

The Planning Commission has spent hundreds of hours looking at the maximum amount of wine various wineries can produce, Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said. But the county hasn’t discussed a floor.

“One measure could be you must produce or otherwise barrel-ferment as much onsite as you sell onsite. That would be one measure of it,” Gregory said. “But I think we need to consider what that threshold is.”

Answering that question to everyone’s satisfaction for micro-wineries has so far been difficult.

“This was out of left field for us, which frankly was very upsetting,” Nerlove said, adding that other Napa County wineries have no floor.

Napa Valley Vintners, Napa County Farm Bureau, and Napa Valley Grapegrowers in recent letters to the county suggested a solution. They said that at least 75% of the grapes used in wine production at micro-wineries should not only be grown onsite but also be fermented onsite.

Save the Family Farms supports a floor of 201 gallons annually for micro-wineries, which is one gallon more than the home wine-making limit. But Nerlove said she doesn’t know if the county will support this.

“That's the only logical limit out there,” Nerlove said.

Save the Family Farms wants a process that is more affordable and less regulated for small growers, Nerlove said. She expressed concern that a micro-winery will end up costing as much as a regular winery and have more restrictions.

Gregory on Monday said the Board of Supervisors forwarded the matter of how much wine a micro-winery must produce onsite to the Planning Commission to dive into.

Morrison said a draft micro-winery law is tentatively scheduled to go before the Planning Commission on Jan. 19. He is still working on a recommendation regarding the minimum production level.

