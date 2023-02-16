Napa County’s $23.4 million inmate re-entry facility sits without a permanent use four years after the county held a grand opening ceremony, though the county is far from declaring it a white elephant.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

It remains a nearly new building along Highway 221 near the Syar quarry, waiting to find a purpose. It has 72 beds in a dormitory-type setting — spartan with security measures, yet not looking like a jail.

In response to a Napa Valley Register query, the county recently said it is considering how to use the re-entry facility as originally intended — to prepare low-risk inmates for life after jail by teaching them job and life skills.

The difficulty is that the jail doesn't have enough suitable inmates to transfer to this minimum-security setting, given recent changes to the criminal justice system, county officials said.

There's another possibility. For more than a year, the county has talked about using the re-entry facility as a homeless shelter, and that idea isn’t dead.

“More is better when it comes to being able to provide beds to our unhoused community residents,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos said at the Jan. 31 suprvisors' meeting.

But there's a difficulty, as Public Works Director Steven Lederer pointed out at that meeting.

“That building was built partially with state money as a re-entry facility and the state has said they expect it be a re-entry facility,” Lederer said. “That somewhat limits what else we might be able to do with it.”

All of this has the county pondering whether it can gain full control of the re-entry center to use as it pleases. What that might entail and how much it might cost remain unclear.

The challenge is related to the $13.5 million state grant that helped build the re-entry facility. The bond funding mechanism requires California to hold an interest in the center and lease it to the county.

Napa County is looking at ways to overcome restrictions imposed by the bond/lease arrangement.

"May the county buy out the lease or prepay the related portion of the bonds?” Assistant County Executive Director Becky Craig wrote in a Jan. 10 email to the Board of State and Community Corrections. “If yes, please share the amount and terms.”

All of this is to be continued.

With considerable fanfare, Napa County built the re-entry center as a way to reduce recidivism. By going through the programs there, if all went as planned, inmates would have a better chance of not reo-ffending and making a return trip to jail.

A high point in the project's history came on Feb. 1, 2019, when the grand opening ceremony took place. Napa County was poised to move inmates in.

Then the contractor putting the final touches on the building suddenly pulled out of the project, and it took a year to settle the situation. By then, the COVID-19 pandemic had started and the world had changed.

Napa County officials said many of the inmates eligible for the minimum-security facility were released from jail amid the pandemic. They also cited criminal justice reforms passed by California since the facility was complete.

“There are simply not the appropriate number of non-violent incarcerated persons to house at the facility,” the county's corrections director Dina Jose wrote to the state in April 2022.

Napa County has on occasion gained state permission to temporarily use the re-entry facility as a COVID-19 isolation shelter and to shelter wildfire evacuees. But the county has wanted more.

"Following the (Omicron) surge, we will continue to have a need and maintain the request to use the facility for individuals experiencing homelessness, unrelated to the pandemic," county Housing and Homeless Services Director Jennifer Palmer wrote to the state on Jan. 21, 2022, referring to the spread of a more virulent strain of the coronavirus at the time.

The back-and-forth between county and state is detailed in some 70 pages of email correspondences since late 2021. The Register obtained them from Napa County through a Public Records Act request.

An example of the county wanting to use the re-entry facility to meet a sudden need and not having the flexibility to act quickly came up last fall.

For years, the county has run a winter-season shelter in the Chardonnay building at the Napa Valley Expo to protect homeless people from extreme cold. Last September, the county learned rent would rise 400%.

Palmer said the Expo wanted security fees not charged in previous years. That left a $150,000 funding gap.

The county scrambled to find another location. All of this was going on only two months before the winter shelter was scheduled to open in November.

“We believe the only viable option for a facility that could be quickly available for this use is the re-entry facility,” Palmer wrote to the state on Sept. 30.

The state didn't say no. But getting an answer would take time, while both the Board of Community and State Corrections and the state Department of Finance looked into the matter.

"In the event this is approved, it may come last minute or it may not be approved at all," Ryan Okimura, manager of the Board of State and Community Corrections, wrote to Palmer on Oct. 13. "We just want to avoid a situation where the county is not prepared in the event the decision is a non-approval."

As it turned out, the city of Napa on Nov. 15 agreed to use federal pandemic relief funds to pay the $150,000 for the added expenses, allowing the winter shelter to open at Chardonnay Hall. A city report said alternative sites will be considered for the winter of 2023-24.

Meanwhile, in December, the Board of State and Community Corrections and State Public Works Board granted Napa County permission to temporarily use the re-entry facility as a “warming center” for the unhoused. The term expires on May 31.

Napa County hasn't needed to use this option with the Expo's space available. So what's next for the re-entry facility?

"The state must authorize repurposing this facility for any other reason that was stated in the County’s original project submissions," the county told the Register in a written statement. "They have not done so and have advised the county this will be the final repurpose request that is granted."

All of this leaves the future of the re-entry facility somewhat of a mystery on the fourth anniversary of the grand opening ceremony. For now, it is unused but not unwanted.

Photos: Napans find treasure trove of 1950s love letters, and more, in attic