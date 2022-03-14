Napa County ponders net-zero climate request

Napa Schools for Climate Action has requests for Napa County — among them, achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and strengthen protections for carbon-sequestering woodlands.

The group of high school students is asking the county and its five cities and town to each declare a climate change emergency. On March 8, it was the Napa County Board of Supervisor’s turn.

Emily Bit, a senior at American Canyon High School, made the pitch.

“Even though Napa County is a pretty small county in comparison to the rest of the world, changes like this really start as a domino effect,” she said. “We think Napa County is really the perfect place to be the leader and be the change.”

The group’s requested the Board of Supervisors, which governs the unincorporated county outside of cities, to:

Be conscious of climate and the youth who will inherit the Earth when making decisions.

Declare a climate emergency in the county and pledge to decrease emissions to net zero by or before 2030.

Strengthen protections for forests and woodlands to maintain and enhance sequestration.

Consider countywide restrictions on new gas station development.

Achieving net zero emissions by 2030 is a matter of striking a balance. That means no more greenhouse gases are emitted by human activity than are removed from the atmosphere.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said last week he wants more information. He wants to understand what net zero by 2030 really means, how to get there and what the cost would be.

“I know it sounds like it’s passing it off, but I need it be based on data and a thoughtful plan and approach,” he said.

There isn’t a single, simple answer about what carbon neutrality means in numerical terms, Colin Murphy recently told the Napa Valley Register. He is deputy director of the UC Davis Policy Institute for Energy, Environment and the Economy.

“Ultimately, a 2030 carbon neutrality target is extremely ambitious, though if the target is focused on a more narrow definition of carbon neutrality, then it might be feasible,” he said. “The degree to which it would impact people’s lives is also uncertain and depends on how things are defined.”

He warned against focusing too much on getting precisely to net zero. Rather, he recommended focusing on what can be done today to get on a trajectory to reach net zero as soon as possible.

A hundred percent reduction needs to be the ultimate goal, but communities shouldn’t let uncertainty about the last 10% derail progress toward the first 90%, Murphy said.

“To extent, this is a long-term push for greater ambition on climate change, that seems like a good thing overall,” he said.

Napa County previously worked on a climate action plan that has yet to be passed. The 2019 draft environmental impact report over three pages considered what would be needed to reach net zero by 2030 for the unincorporated county outside of cities.

Among the steps would be a major mass transit service expansion, 100% waste diversion from landfills, incentives to convert septic systems to composting toilets or blackwater recycling systems and as much tree preservation as feasible, the report concluded.

Steps outside of county control would be needed, such as the state mandating more stringent emissions standards in new vehicles manufactured after 2025, it said.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says that four major things are needed for the United States to reach net zero. They are generating electricity without emissions, using electric vehicles and equipment, using energy more efficiently and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The American Canyon City Council, responding to Napa Schools for Climate Action, earlier this year pledged to reach net zero by 2030. Details have yet to be worked out.

City Councilmember Mark Joseph last week said he foresees a data-driven effort. The city could focus on such areas has how many solar panels have been installed, how much electricity used is from renewable sources and how many electric vehicle charging stations are in place.

“We definitely want to measure and track as much data as we can, so we can at least quantify what we’ve done and what progress we make,” he said.

On the sequestering side of the ledger, Joseph said the city can increase the number of trees planted. American Canyon borders wetlands, and Joseph said wetlands are good for sequestration.

Then there's the Napa Schools For Climate Action request that the county strengthen its forest and woodlands protections.

This taps into what has been a major Napa County controversy. Environmentalists criticize the county for allowing watershed trees to be cleared for new vineyards. The wine and agricultural sectors say the county already has strict conservation laws.

The tension can be seen with the current Walt Ranch vineyard case involving greenhouse gas emission mitigations. Walt Ranch proposes to mitigate for the loss of 14,000 carbon-sequestering trees by preserving 124 acres of woodlands and planting 16,790 trees.

The Board of Supervisors is split over whether those mitigations steps are sufficient and is scheduled to discuss the issue again on April 19.

"My biggest concern here is we don't have seven years, we don't have 20 years, we don't have 30 years ... We don't have the luxury of years to watch and see if these trees grow," Supervisor Diane Dillon said at the Dec. 14 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Gregory on Dec. 14 said Walt Ranch presented an opportunity to try out a planting program on a large scale with lots of resources behind it. He prefers to plant trees for mitigation, he said.

A less sticky issue for the county to take on might be banning new gas stations in the unincorporated area. Several supervisors supported the idea on March 8 with a caveat — a now-closed gas station at Lake Berryessa should be allowed to reopen, given the planned resort renovations there.

Bit made her presentation to the Board of Supervisors on March 8 from her school, appearing on screens inside the Board chamber. Napa County High School senior Alisa Karesh had meant to participate, but was unable to do so.

“Your passion and your colleague’s passion really come through whenever I speak to you, and it just did,” Board Chairperson Gregory said after Bit’s presentation. “You guys give me lot faith in the next round of leaders who will be watching over the world here shortly.”

He noted that the Board of Supervisors couldn’t take any actions on the presentation that day, since no actions were on the agenda.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

