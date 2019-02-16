Napa County efforts to make the county-owned airport a better-looking wine county gateway for airplane travelers and a better place for local pilots is taking a new turn.
Two years ago, Napa Jet Center presented an enthusiastic Board of Supervisors with proposed renovations. The airport’s long-time fixed base operator – bought last year by Lynx FBO Network—would build a new terminal and make other improvements.
The county put negotiations on hold while updating airport rules and regulations. Now it must weigh another factor – whether having two fixed-based operators could send the airport soaring to new heights or drag it down.
“For me, we have this vision of what the airport can be that’s not realized today,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.
Lynx provides fueling, maintenance, a pilot’s shop, corporate hangers, concierge services for visitors, aircraft sales and acquisitions and other services at the airport. It operates under county-approved leases.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors discussed releasing a request-for-proposals that could bring a second fixed-base operator to the airport.
Supervisors are being cautious. They will let the request-for-proposals results help them determine next summer if having two fixed-base operators makes sense.
“I don’t want to do this and kill both FBOs, basically,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “That’s not my goal.”
Deputy Public Works Director Liz Habkirk said some airports are successful with one fixed-base operator and some are successful with multiple operators. The county is seeking to grow the overall business at the airport, not have another operator come in and split the business.
The county has a pressing reason for releasing a request-for-proposals beyond the goal of creating a better airport. The airport receives federal money, including a recent $14 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to rebuild runways.
As a federal grant recipient, the county cannot prohibit additional commercial operators that meet minimum standards from doing business at the airport, county officials said. Exceptions include if it is unreasonably costly, burdensome or impractical to have more than one fixed-based operator.
“Operating counter to FAA requirements in this area could result in complaints issued and the possibility of the airport incurring penalties, including putting previous, current and future FAA funding for airport capital projects at risk,” a county report said.
Joe Daichendt of ACI Jet addressed supervisors during public comments. The company is a fixed-base operator in such places as John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
“To answer the question, ‘Would there be interest?’ There would be a lot of interest,” Daichendt said.
Todd Walker, chairman of the county Airport Advisory Commission, addressed the Board of Supervisors.
“I would like to think that us being a world destination, with as much traffic as we have, I think we could have two FBOs without one stepping on the other and both making a good living,” Walker said.
He heard a few years ago that there was a hundred million dollars’ worth of aircraft owned by Napa County residents not based at the county airport. That left the question of whether an upgraded airport might entice them.
Walker noted that airplanes at the airport bring in property tax revenues. A county report said tax revenues are about $2.3 million annually, with nearly 83 percent going to Napa Valley schools.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday also discussed proposed revisions to airport minimum standards and rules and regulations. These policies govern how the airport operates and develops. The county last updated the document four decades ago.
Supervisors plan to pass the update on Feb. 26.
“It truly feels the airport is finally getting its due,” Supervisor Belia Ramos said. “It’s finally getting the attention it deserves.”
The Napa County Airport was built in 1942 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a base for national defense during World War II. In 1945, the federal government transferred the airport to the county.
Today, the airport is home to 158 aircraft and has 50,000 flight operations annually.