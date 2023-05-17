Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Napa County has balked at putting its shuttered Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on the market and will instead have further talks with Calistoga about the land's fate.

Whether Calistoga, after several years of trying, might finally find a way to buy the fairground or form some type of partnership with the county remains to be seen. But on Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors decided to revisit the matter.

County staff had recommended supervisors begin the surplus land process that could have ultimately led to sale to a developer, possibly for housing and other uses. Calistoga elected leaders and residents asked supervisors to again try to strike a deal with the city.

"The only thing I can really feel good about doing today is reconnecting with the city of Calistoga on what’s next," Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

Calistoga officials made their perspectives clear.

“I just wanted to reaffirm our community's hope and desire to bring this fairground back to life. ... It's the beating heart of our town," City Councilmember Scott Cooper said.

Gregory and Supervisor Anne Cottrell — whose district includes Calistoga — will meet with two Calistoga council members for discussions.

The Napa County Fairgrounds is a 70-acre property in the heart of Calistoga owned by the county. It has such features as a motor speedway, fair buildings and an expanse of land once used for a golf course, and formerly hosted the summertime Napa County Fair.

County Public Works Director Steven Lederer traced the Napa County Fairgrounds' decline to a cut in state funding during the Great Recession. That move resulted in the fairground no longer being financially sustainable.

A 2016-17 county grand jury report said the fairground was a victim of long-term neglect, both in maintenance and direction. Napa County largely closed the fairground in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic loomed and cut off any chance at revenues.

Today, leased parking, the Calistoga Care Food Bank and Calistoga Art Center are the uses that remain. But racing at the Calistoga Speedway, golfing and Fourth of July fairs are only a memory.

Calistoga in 2022 reached a deal to buy the fairgrounds for about $15.9 million. But city voters in March overwhelmingly turned down a special tax needed to fund the purchase.

That left the question of what happens next. County staff came to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday with various options:

Take no action, keep the property in its current, closed condition with no public events, and revisit the situation in 2024.

Clear the property of structures, maintain the property as a large grass field until a future decision on its fate and possibly allow public access as a park.

Restart negotiations with Calistoga with the possibility of reaching a new purchase deal for a reduced price.

Bring in a concessionaire to develop the property with events such as concerts, an annual fair, meetings and weddings. The concessionaire would invest in the property in return for a long-term lease.

Start the surplus land process, which could result in the county selling the land to a developer.

A hybrid. The county could sell 10 acres for affordable housing, perhaps sell another portion to Calistoga and keep 6 to 10 acres for county uses, such as an Upvalley county campus.

County supervisors on Tuesday heard from various speakers and said they had received dozens of emails from Calistoga residents.

The Calistoga tax measure met defeat in March because of the fairground's price and associated tax amount, Mayor Donald Williams said. It wasn't due to a lack of interest in the property.

“Calistogans are united and remain deeply committed to restoring the fairgrounds," Williams said.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza supported having further talks with Calistoga officials. But he also mentioned various options discussed over the years between the parties haven't worked out.

“If we're going to do this again, I want to know what’s different," he said.

A county report said the county spends about $300,000 annually to maintain the fairgrounds. Lederer said one expense is a crew going there twice a week to mow.

The county-owned fairgrounds in Calistoga are not to be confused with the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in the city of Napa. The Expo is owned by the state and hosts the separate Napa Town & Country Fair, which continues to be held annually and returns Aug. 10-13.

Close McManus’ woven and knitted tapestries blend various types of wool and fabric with “found objects” such as small pieces of driftwood. An evacuee of the Valley Fire sits on a cot in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga in September, 2015. The Rock of Ages “World Impact” Festival was held at the Napa County Fairgrounds in October 2015, to an audience of about 1,000, with music, workshops and a 5K run. This was the 15th year of this event, put on by the Rock of Ages Festival Ministry, a Christian organization that draws “like-minded churches” to work together “toward the common cause of Christ.” The Napa Valley Cricket Club’s Pete Carson, right, bowls to a Merion batsman as Pete Sander, far left, keeps wicket at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga in October, 2015. Calistoga’s Alvaro Torres runs into Point Arena’s Brett Holguin at the Napa County Fairgrounds on a Friday night in November, 2015. Bob Fiddaman, left, a board member of the Napa County Fairgrounds Association, chats with Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon at the volunteer appreciation party in November 2015. More than 260 people came to the annual Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West annual Crab Feed held in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds in December, 2016. Dennis DeVilbiss of Radio Calistoga, the commentator at an April 2016 Napa Valley World Series of Cricket at the Napa County Fairgrounds, celebrates after winning the Instant Cellar drawing. The bird’s-eye view of the Napa County Fairgrounds from atop the iconic Ferris wheel on July 4, 2016. Mayor Chris Canning, left, presided over the 2016 Harvest Hoedown, held by the Calistoga Rotary in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, posing with Peggy Berlin, Rotary member and chair of the year’s event. Maureen Taylor was dusting the tree lights on the back of Santa’s sleigh while Karan Schlegel attached them and Lory Shaddock passed along the next string in preparation for the 2016 Christmas Faire at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. In 2015, live music was part of the Engage Art Fair, held at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. Tony Stewart with NASCAR Monster Cup driver Ryan Newman at Calistoga Speedway in 2017. The half-mile dirt track is at the Napa County Fairgrounds. The Flynn Creek Circus came to Calistoga’s Napa County Fairgrounds complete with a 275-foot big top in July, 2017. The Native Sons Hall was filled with approximately 420 guests for the Native Sons of the Golden West 46th Annual Crab Feed held in January, 2018. Chealsea Ritter Soronen of Chalk Art painted a new mural on the front of the Tubbs building at the Napa County Fairgrounds in April, 2019 as part of Calistoga's Engage Art Fair. Free trolley rides carried jolly passengers from the Christmas Faire at the Napa County Fairgrounds to downtown Calistoga in 2018. The Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds was transformed into a Crab-themed party in 2019. Friends and neighbors enjoyed each other's company at the 18th Annual Soroptimist Crab Fest in March, 2019. Directly following the July 4th parade in 2019, the Napa County Fairgrounds opened at noon for a Star-Spangled Social. Admission included all the carnival rides, games, contests, and fireworks. Four strike teams of 21 persons each converged on the Napa County Fairgrounds on a Monday morning in October, 2019, to review plans to keep the Kincade from away from Calistoga. Units from Glendale, Acadia and Alhambra were among those sent to Calistoga. Firefighters took a break from fighting the Kincade Fire at the Napa County Fairgrounds in October, 2019. OLE Heath was prepared to serve 700 families in need with bags of food on April 2020 at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga. Calistoga Cares volunteer Shelby Faccinto shared a smile while hustling to box food in March 2020, as the food pantry served more than three times the average number of recipients. Calistoga graduating seniors and their families lined up in their vehicles at the Napa County Fairgrounds Speedway June 12, 2020 in a ceremony compliant with social distancing. Tents were set up on the grounds of the Mount St. Helena Golf Course, at the Napa County Fairgrounds, for Cal Fire and other support organizations, as seen in August 2020. A long arc of fire engines gathered at Cal Fire base camp at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga in August 2020. Firefighters were making progress in containing the Hennessey Fire. 