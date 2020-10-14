Napa County posts fire cleanup information

Napa County is posting debris-and-ash removal information for the more than 1,000 structures destroyed in the Hennessey and Glass fires.

The issue can be confusing because as of Wednesday different programs were offered for the two fires. For example, the state will remove debris for homes destroyed in the Hennessey Fire. The county was still working to secure this public option for the more-recent Glass Fire.

Property owners also have the option of applying to the county to remove debris themselves at their own expense. Whether there will be any government-funded option available for commercial property owners remains to be seen.

Go to https://bit.ly/3lN8cSI to see details from the county for debris-and-ash removal. There, property owners can also learn about the various form and applications that are required.

