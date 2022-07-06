Napa County potential housing sites criticized

Some Napans are opposing a Napa County list of potential high-density housing sites that includes a flat corner of Skyline Wilderness Park and two rural areas near Silverado.

The situation arises from state mandates to address the housing crunch. Napa County from 2023 to 2031 must make room in the unincorporated area outside of cities for 106 housing units, though it wants to go beyond this to have an adequate buffer.

On Wednesday, the county Planning Commission held a hearing to find out what people think of the evolving plans.

Napa County has struggled to find potential housing sites in rural areas. It is looking for places that have water and sewer services, are outside of high fire danger zones and aren’t preserved for agriculture.

Skyline Wilderness Park is an 850-acre hiking and camping park southwest of the city of Napa on state-owned land. The state has proposed to put housing there. A county report said 100 units could fit on 5 acres near Imola Avenue and the county Office of Education.

“We believe we should not have to choose between valuable parkland and affordable housing…putting up housing in Skyline Park is a bad idea,” David Campbell of the Napa Sierra Club told commissioners.

H. Daniel Perez wrote to the county that it is “clearly an abomination” and a “slap in the face for the community” to allow building in Skyline Park.

Napa County leases the Skyline Park land from the state for $100 annually, with the lease to expire in February 2030. The county is negotiating with the state to buy the land to keep it as a park.

County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory has said the county wants to buy and preserve the entire park. But, if the state develops housing on 5 acres there despite county objections, the county wants to receive credit toward the state housing mandate.

Proposals to allow high-density housing at two sites near Silverado are also generating controversy.

One idea is to zone 5 acres at the Bishop site on Hedgeside Avenue for 100 to 125 housing units. This is a rural area with homes and farms about a half-mile southwest of Atlas Peak Road.

“Rezoning of the Bishop site is the wrong spot,” neighbor Janice Ballard said. “It does not match up with the surrounding area of single-family homes with chickens, vegetable gardens and fruit trees on large lots.”

Neighbors said the rural road system with a “killer” curve isn’t designed to handle the type of traffic that high-density housing would bring. They worried about the ecosystem for nearby Milliken Creek, with one person saying he recently saw an otter there.

Several neighbors pointed out that the 2017 Atlas Fire threatened Hedgeside Avenue, with people in the Silverado and Atlas Peak areas having to use a limited, local road system to flee for their lives.

“This proposed Bishop site will cause evacuation gridlock for eastern Napa and jeopardize the safety of our community,” said JC Greenberg, who has worked for Cal Fire and the Napa County Fire Department for 23 years.

Karen Lynch said she moved to the rural area from downtown Napa. She wanted to live in a residential country setting where she could have chickens and vegetable gardens and get away from noise and congestion.

“An ultra-high-density development absolutely does not fit into this residential country setting,” she said.

The proposal to have 58 units on 5.8 acres on the nearby Altamura site at Monticello Road and Atlas Peak Road met with similar criticisms.

Commissioner Andrew Mazotti, who is in the real estate development business, said it’s difficult for county staff to identify sites to build affordable housing. He pointed to all the requirements and affordability standards that must be met.

“They are trying to find a unicorn right now,” he said.

He expressed doubts the Bishop site will work out. In today’s economic environment, it wouldn’t pencil out, especially with infrastructure challenges there, Mazotti said.

More than 30 people addressed the Planning Commission during the three-hour hearing. The county is to come up with a final list of potential home sites by the end of the year.

Napa County originally was assigned 1,014 homes for rural areas by the Association of Bay Area Governments, which divided the region’s state housing allocation among Bay Area communities. The county through agreements shifted about 90% of this mandate to local cities.

Of the remaining 106 homes the county must zone for in rural areas, 45 must be very-low income, 16 low-income, 14 moderate income and 31 above-moderate income.

The six potential high-density housing sites on county’s list have room for some 500 units. County officials don’t expect all of the sites to be built on, with the ultimate list subject to review and approval by the state Department of Housing and Community Development.

“There’s no site that’s going to be perfect,” county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said. “Every site will have advantages and disadvantages.”