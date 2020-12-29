Napa County prepares to bid ambulance contract

For example, EndPoint recommended improving coverage in the part of the north county. At the same time, its report acknowledged that the topography, shape, diverse population densities, road systems and other factors make Napa County difficult to cover.

Local medical and health officials say the ambulance system often goes to "level zero," which means all ambulances are busy on calls. This needs to be addressed in the next contract, Eaglesham said.

AMR under its contract is to have a 90% success rate meeting response time targets, which it usually achieves. Otherwise, it is fined. Eaglesham said the 10%-failure leeway allows for such circumstances as traffic and roads being blocked.

Also, if the ambulance response for any single call is greater than 150% of the targeted response time, AMR pays a fine. That particular clause - which is a tight standard to meet - has generated over $200,000 of fines annually from the ambulance contractor, the EndPoint report said.

“What we recommend is to turn that around and have the ambulance contractor put those dollars back into ambulance unit hours and not just pay fines to the county,” Eaglesham said.