Napa County prepares to bid ambulance contract

Napa County is looking for ways to improve a local service that residents want ready and never want to use — the ambulances that rush sick and injured people to local hospitals.
Consultants examining the local emergency medical response system said the county is starting from a good place. They concluded that the “system isn’t broken.”
But they see room to make a good system even better. For example, the county could seek better ambulance coverage in the north end of the county that includes St. Helena and Calistoga.
An opportunity is coming up. The county next year will put the countywide ambulance contract out to bid.
“We hope the (request for proposals) will generate a lot of interest from the California ambulance companies and national ambulance companies,” consultant John Eaglesham said.
American Medical Response has been the ambulance provider since taking over from Piner’s in 2012. Its contract expires on Jan. 1, 2022.
The county Board of Supervisors contracted with EndPoint EMS Consulting, LLC to look at the local emergency medical system. On Dec. 15, it heard a presentation on the resulting, 73-page report.
“The EMS system is working well,” Eaglesham said. “There only needs to be a few adjustments and tweaks to the system and enhancements.”
For example, EndPoint recommended improving coverage in the part of the north county. At the same time, its report acknowledged that the topography, shape, diverse population densities, road systems and other factors make Napa County difficult to cover.
Local medical and health officials say the ambulance system often goes to "level zero," which means all ambulances are busy on calls. This needs to be addressed in the next contract, Eaglesham said.
AMR under its contract is to have a 90% success rate meeting response time targets, which it usually achieves. Otherwise, it is fined. Eaglesham said the 10%-failure leeway allows for such circumstances as traffic and roads being blocked.
Also, if the ambulance response for any single call is greater than 150% of the targeted response time, AMR pays a fine. That particular clause - which is a tight standard to meet - has generated over $200,000 of fines annually from the ambulance contractor, the EndPoint report said.
“What we recommend is to turn that around and have the ambulance contractor put those dollars back into ambulance unit hours and not just pay fines to the county,” Eaglesham said.
Response requirements for priority one calls are within 8 minutes in urban areas, 10 minutes in suburban areas, 15 minutes in rural areas and an hour in wilderness. The cities of Napa and American Canyon operate advanced life support fire engines, allowing ambulances an extra two minutes for urban calls and three minutes for suburban calls.
The present AMR contract ends at the end of 2021. State law requires competition for the next contract, a county report said.
Napa County could release a request-for-proposals for the ambulance contract in February and award a contract during the summer. The new contract would begin in 2022.
The EndPoint study also included a look at various health conditions in Napa County:
- An estimated 29% of adults and 17% of fifth, seventh and ninth graders are obese.
- The average life expectancy is 81 years, compared to 79 years for the nation.
- County life expectancy varies with neighborhoods. The area with the highest life expectancy in the city of Napa, at 86 years, has a median income of $106,513. The neighborhood with the lowest, at 76 years, has a median income of $61,345.
- Chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease and stroke, type II diabetes and lung disease are the leading cause of death in Napa County. Combined, they cause 59% of all county deaths.
- Lung cancer causes 23% of all cancer deaths, three times higher than the next most common cause.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors in October 2019 approved the EndPoint consulting contract for a maximum of $123,000 to do the study, to develop and manage the competitive bidding for ambulance service and to help negotiate a contract with the chosen ambulance company.
