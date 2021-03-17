Napa County prepares to resume flood control work to protect Napa

Amid a drought, Napa County is preparing to protect more than 2,000 city of Napa properties from the next flood.
The county learned earlier this year that the stalled Napa River flood control project will receive $48.3 million in federal funds. That has local flood control officials talking about the final round of projects.
Step one has been meeting with officials from the federal partner, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, by Zoom. Four flood control projects totaling about $94 million are to be done with a mixture of federal, local, developer and grant money.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The goal is to finally fulfill the promise made by Measure A, the now-defunct, half-cent flood control sales tax passed by local voters in 1998 — to end Napa River flooding that damages homes and businesses.
“We’re really excited to now have the funding to see it to the end,” said Richard Thomasser, director of the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.
Flood control work has already dramatically reshaped the local stretch of the Napa River. Flood control terraces, bridge replacements at Third and First streets and Imola Avenue, the Veterans Memorial Park renovation and river promenade are a sampling of the projects.
But work ground to a halt after the 2015 flood control bypass was built between downtown Napa and the Oxbow area. Only recently have local officials convinced the federal government to renew the partnership.
Of the four planned projects, two are to be done in a partnership between the flood district and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and two by the flood control district.
First up is to be flood walls designed to prevent a storm-gorged Napa River from topping its banks near Lincoln Avenue and running down Soscol Avenue and into adjacent neighborhoods. That last happened during the New Year’s Eve 2005 flood.
“That’s our first focus,” Thomasser said.
The district doesn’t want to wait to complete an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which could take four months to a year. Rather, it could start the design work itself to save time.
Thomasser said the district could hold a meeting for public comments on the project as soon as late 2021. The flood walls for this first project would run for about a mile on the west side of the Napa River from Imperial Way north past Lincoln Avenue to near the Elks Lodge.
Groundbreaking might be in 2023, depending on various factors, Thomasser said.
The estimated cost for this project is $40 million, with $26 million coming from the federal government and $14 million from local funds, district officials said. The district has about $50 million remaining from Measure A.
Flood walls are also to be built on the west side of the Napa River for about a mile from Imola Avenue along Riverside Drive to the Hatt building. The estimated cost is $25.4 million, with $22.3 million to come from the federal government and $3.1 million from local sources.
Then there are two projects that the flood control district will build for a total of $28.7 million without federal funding. Money is to come from the district, developers and grants.
One project is in the Oxbow area, which has both businesses and homes. Work is to be done on both sides of the Napa River.
The Oxbow area project will bring in private developers. For example, a luxury hotel is slated to someday be built on land about a block east of The CIA at Copia. Thomasser said the developer would build the flood wall and the district would do river bank restoration.
"If they're building a really high-end development, they don't want us coming in later and tearing up the river bank while they've got a hotel operation going on," Thomasser said.
A flood wall had been slated to be built along the river at the former Copia garden property on the south side of First Street. Thomasser said the latest thinking is the property will have fill instead of a flood wall.
The fourth project calls for flood walls to be built west of Soscol Avenue in the Tulocay Creek area north of Imola Avenue.
On Tuesday, flood district officials gave an update to the Flood Control and Water Conservation District Board of Directors. It seemed like old times, when projects were plentiful.
For Board of Directors Chairperson and county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht in particular, the session had resonance. Wagenknecht participated in the 2000 groundbreaking for the initial flood control projects.
“This is the first of hopefully a number of reports getting us moving on this part of the project,” Wageknecht said. “It’s very exciting.”
WATCH NOW: NAPA'S QUEEN OF THE VALLEY HOSPITAL ADDS PROVIDENCE TO NAME
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In true millennial style Napa Valley resident Sarita Lopez writes books, has her own cactus water company and is part of the leadership of Nap…
One of American Canyon's niches in Napa County's wine world is providing room for refrigerated wine warehouses, with another on the way.
Want to live in downtown Napa? These new homes in the city center range from $779,000 to $1.6 million.
Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for …
At age 21, St. Helena High School graduate Cristian Maldonado has launched his own catering business, earned a real estate license, and wants …
The Napa school district explores options for closing a middle school campus and possibly shifting its dual-language immersion program.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
Chris Lemley, a high school dropout, found the support and encouragement to succeed at Napa Valley College.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
SEE PHOTOS: QUEEN OF THE VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER — ITS FACES AND PLACES
A New Year baby at Queen of the Valley
Vacaville Fire Department
Gianna Peralta, MPH, CIC
Napa High School Chamber Choir
Nurses at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Catie Robertson, RN
Pizzas for hospital workers
Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Face shields
Making face shields
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Robotics Career Day
Queen labor and delivery nurses Madeline Hill and Judy Towe
Mako System at the Queen
Queen of the Valley Medical Center chapel.
Photos: Faces and Places, December 8
Queen of the Valley Medical Center Tree Lighting
Queen of the Valley Medical Center Chief Executive, Larry Coomes, welcomes guests to Generous Heart 2019.
Picket at the Queen
Aura M. Silva
Daddy Boot Camp
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.