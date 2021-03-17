Napa County prepares to resume flood control work to protect Napa

Flood control work has already dramatically reshaped the local stretch of the Napa River. Flood control terraces, bridge replacements at Third and First streets and Imola Avenue, the Veterans Memorial Park renovation and river promenade are a sampling of the projects.

But work ground to a halt after the 2015 flood control bypass was built between downtown Napa and the Oxbow area. Only recently have local officials convinced the federal government to renew the partnership.

Of the four planned projects, two are to be done in a partnership between the flood district and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and two by the flood control district.

First up is to be flood walls designed to prevent a storm-gorged Napa River from topping its banks near Lincoln Avenue and running down Soscol Avenue and into adjacent neighborhoods. That last happened during the New Year’s Eve 2005 flood.

“That’s our first focus,” Thomasser said.

The district doesn’t want to wait to complete an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which could take four months to a year. Rather, it could start the design work itself to save time.