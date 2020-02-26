Napa County preparing to open new Devlin Road segment

Another Devlin Road segment is scheduled to open sometime late Monday afternoon, providing a new link in the still-evolving, south county parallel route to congested Highway 29.

The segment is 1,100 feet, a distance equal to three football fields, and includes a bridge over Fagan Creek. It will allow drivers in the airport industrial area to drive between Airpark Road and Tower Road.

Combined with existing county Devlin Road segments, this latest addition will offer an option for people heading to the Devlin Road Recycling and Transfer Facility to get rid of their trash.

“From the city of Napa, you’ll be able to get all the way to the transfer station without ever getting on 29,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said.

Without the new segment, that isn’t possible. Drivers come to that 1,100-foot gap between two Devlin Road segments at Fagan Creek, a gap that – until late next Monday, at least—can only be traversed by going out to Highway 29.

Devlin Road is to ultimately stretch 3.5 miles from Soscol Ferry Road near the Grape Crusher statue to Green Island Road in American Canyon. Over several decades, it has been built in spurts, creating a puzzle with missing pieces.