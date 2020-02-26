Napa County preparing to open new Devlin Road segment

Another Devlin Road segment is scheduled to open sometime late Monday afternoon, providing a new link in the still-evolving, south county parallel route to congested Highway 29.
The segment is 1,100 feet, a distance equal to three football fields, and includes a bridge over Fagan Creek. It will allow drivers in the airport industrial area to drive between Airpark Road and Tower Road.
Combined with existing county Devlin Road segments, this latest addition will offer an option for people heading to the Devlin Road Recycling and Transfer Facility to get rid of their trash.
“From the city of Napa, you’ll be able to get all the way to the transfer station without ever getting on 29,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said.
Without the new segment, that isn’t possible. Drivers come to that 1,100-foot gap between two Devlin Road segments at Fagan Creek, a gap that – until late next Monday, at least—can only be traversed by going out to Highway 29.
Devlin Road is to ultimately stretch 3.5 miles from Soscol Ferry Road near the Grape Crusher statue to Green Island Road in American Canyon. Over several decades, it has been built in spurts, creating a puzzle with missing pieces.
County Supervisor Belia Ramos, whose 5th supervisorial district includes the airport industrial area, said the Devlin Road project is important.
“First, this parallel road will provide a previously non-existent alternative to Highway 29, with the dual purpose of providing congestion relief and alternative emergency access,” Ramos said.
Also, Devlin Road will ultimately connect the county’s airport industrial area and American Canyon’s industrial area, she said. Trucks must now use Highway 29 to travel between the two areas.
Lederer said the new Fagan Creek segment of Devlin Road will keep some trucks off of Highway 29. But another segment in American Canyon must be built to fully realize the Devlin Road benefits.
“Really, we need the American Canyon pieces,” he said.
American Canyon is to build a final, half-mile segment between Green Island Road and an existing segment that dead-ends. City Manager Jason Holley said work on the $8.5 million project should begin this summer, with about half of the cost being paid by state funds and the remainder by a combination of local impact fees.
Work on the latest Fagan Creek segment was an attention-getter last August. That’s when a six-story-tall crane swung 92-foot-long steel girders into place for the bridge. The Federal Aviation Administration had to clear the work because of the height of the crane and its proximity to Napa County Airport.
Ghilotti Construction Co. of Santa Rosa built the latest Devlin Road segment. Lederer said the precise cost of the project won’t be known until all of the bills come in, but that it will come in under budget.
Napa County plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Devlin Road segment Monday afternoon. The road is to open to the public sometime after the ceremony.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.