As a result, Napa Communities Firewise Foundation in 2021 came up with a fuel reduction plan to better protect residents and businesses from wildfires. Last year, more than $10 million was spent on 45 projects in such areas as Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon and Howell Mountain.
Fuel reduction work continues this year. An example is work being done on the Bald Mountain ridgeline at the border of Napa and Sonoma counties.
Napa County is better prepared for wildfires than going into 2020, Martin said. That year saw the LNU Lightning Complex fires and Glass Fire.
"We're going to have fires. It's just the preparation we've done — roadside clearing, defensible space, the fact that the heavier fuels are still very damp and it will take them a long period of time to dry out — will be a benefit to us," he said.
The fuel reduction plan for the coming year is to cost about $9.6 million. As in 2021 and 2022, the Board of Supervisors will decide how much of this the county will fund. It is scheduled to pass a county budget in early June.
There are other possibilities for wildfire protection funding. Napa County last year applied for various wildfire mitigation grants, one for $50 million and several others totaling $48.8 million.
Assistant County Executive Officer Becky Craig said the county might not learn for a few months if it will receive the $50 million grant. It is still in the running for about $20 million among the other grant applications.
There's no end in sight to the fuel reduction work. Once an area has been cleared, it must be maintained during subsequent years.
"We're about finished building the bridge, but we need to keep it painted, if you will," said county Fire Chief Michael Marcucci, who is also Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit chief.
Marcucci said Cal Fire for this fire season will match its regional aircraft lineup from last year. Three fire-fighting helicopters will be positioned: one at Napa County Airport, one at Sonoma County Airport and one at Boggs Mountain in Lake County.
The helicopters could be in place toward the end of May, he said. Cal Fire's Sonoma Air Attack base should also come on line about the same time, with two air tankers and other aircraft.
Martin and Marcucci talked about wildfire season at Tuesday's county Board of Supervisors meeting. Martin also talked to the Napa Valley Register during a break in the meeting.
