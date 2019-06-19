Children in four Napa County preschool programs celebrated a milestone this month: 1 million words read during the school year.
Using an early literacy app, Footsteps2Brilliance (F2B), students in four preschools run by the Napa County Office of Education read over a million words in and outside the classroom.
The strategies for achieving over 1 million words included teachers reading the e-books in a group setting in the classroom, and children reading the stories with their families at home, the county office said in a news release.
“This program is designed to level the playing field for learning readiness before children get to kindergarten by giving English learners and low-income children the vocabulary their more affluent peers hear at home,” said Barbara Nemko, county superintendent of schools.
The four classrooms honored for reaching the 1 million words milestone are: Phillips Preschool (52 percent English Language Learner students), Shearer Preschool (75 percent ELL students), St. Helena Children’s Center (75 percent ELL students), and Calistoga Preschool (90 percent ELL students).
NCOE and partner NapaLearns offers the Footsteps2Brilliance app at no cost to every preschool age child in Napa County (and their siblings up to third grade). It can be used on most computers, smartphones or tablets. The app includes e-books and learning games in English and Spanish.
In addition, that same technology-based education is being offered by NCOE for free to adult learners through the Learning Upgrade app, a mobile learning tool.
To participate users download the “Learning Upgrade” app onto a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet. The user then registers with the code 2266746. The app includes lessons for improving English reading and math skills, and General Education Development (GED) test preparation.
NCOE is making this app available for free by participating in the Adult Literacy XPRIZE Communities Competition. As part of the contest, users of the app need to login at least three times on separate days to help Napa County win the competition. At stake is a share of a $500,000 prize that could bring additional adult literacy resources into Napa County.
For more information on the Learning Upgrade app, contact Coleen Petersen, NCOE, cpetersen@napacoe.org, 259-5943. Log-in instructions are available at napacoe.org/portable-adult-learning.