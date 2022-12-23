Napa County projects to get $6.5 million from federal bill

Napa County projects included in the 2023 federal spending bill are $4 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail, $1.7 million for OLE Health and $750,000 for a mental health housing effort.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, made the announcement in a press release on Friday. He said working with local leaders to identify projects to help the community is one of his yearly priorities.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Napa Valley Vine Trail advocates want to build a 10-mile trail segment linking Yountville and St. Helena to fill a gap. Once that is done, people will be able bike or walk up Napa Valley on the trail for 31 miles from the city of Napa to Calistoga.

The $4 million will accelerate the engineering, survey and grant easement work needed to position the Napa Valley Vine Trail for shovel-ready grants at the state and regional level, said Chuck McMinn of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition.

OLE Health is to receive $1.7 million for an electronic records project.

“Improving our health records system is an expensive but critical upgrade,” said Alicia Hardy, CEO and President of OLE Health. “As a nonprofit health center, it would not be possible to make this switch without significant financial support, like that offered by the funding in the appropriations bill.”

The $750,000 is to go to the Napa Intensive and Permanent Mental Health Housing Project. That will allow the city of Napa to help find housing for people dealing with mental health and substance abuse challenges. The city is working with the local nonprofit Mentis.

“Affordable housing and transitioning clients from homelessness to permanent housing is a priority of the city of Napa,” Mayor Scott Sedgley said. “Every housing unit we can create helps and we are grateful to Congressman Thompson for advocating for local programs that address this critical need.”

The federal spending bill passed the Senate by vote of 68-29. The bill passed the House by a vote of 225-201-1. It goes to President Biden’s desk for his signature, the press release said.

PHOTOS: Register photographer Nick Otto's photos of the year New Tech High School Graduation 2022 Napa Pride Napa's 4th of July Parade 5 Connolly Ranch 7 Connolly Ranch 1 Daphne Birkmyer, 10 Questions 1 Travis AFB change of command 17 Project Roomkey Evictions Napa Porchfest 2022 4-H at the Fair 4-H at the Fair Napa Town and Country Fair Napa Town and Country Fair Back to School 5 Back to School 3 Training 1 Napa First Time Home Buyers Lake Berryessa Unhoused in the heat 1 Vine Valley Cross-Country Meet A.C. vs. Vintage Volleyball Election Preview Vine Valley Cross-Country Meet AC vs. Casa Grande Football 2 Vintage Girls Water Polo Best of October Best of October Best of October Best of October Día de los Muertos celebration Election Day 2022 NVC Men's Soccer vs. Yuba 7 JS vs. Middletown Football Balloons above the Valley Justin-Siena vs. Salesian football 2 Justin-Siena football 3 Living Nativity Lighted Tractor Parade brings holiday spirit into Calistoga Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade Patricia Damery 2