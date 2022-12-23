Napa County projects to get $6.5 million from federal bill

REGISTER STAFF
Napa County projects included in the 2023 federal spending bill are $4 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail, $1.7 million for OLE Health and $750,000 for a mental health housing effort.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, made the announcement in a press release on Friday. He said working with local leaders to identify projects to help the community is one of his yearly priorities.
Napa Valley Vine Trail advocates want to build a 10-mile trail segment linking Yountville and St. Helena to fill a gap. Once that is done, people will be able bike or walk up Napa Valley on the trail for 31 miles from the city of Napa to Calistoga.
The $4 million will accelerate the engineering, survey and grant easement work needed to position the Napa Valley Vine Trail for shovel-ready grants at the state and regional level, said Chuck McMinn of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition.
OLE Health is to receive $1.7 million for an electronic records project.
“Improving our health records system is an expensive but critical upgrade,” said Alicia Hardy, CEO and President of OLE Health. “As a nonprofit health center, it would not be possible to make this switch without significant financial support, like that offered by the funding in the appropriations bill.”
The $750,000 is to go to the Napa Intensive and Permanent Mental Health Housing Project. That will allow the city of Napa to help find housing for people dealing with mental health and substance abuse challenges. The city is working with the local nonprofit Mentis.
“Affordable housing and transitioning clients from homelessness to permanent housing is a priority of the city of Napa,” Mayor Scott Sedgley said. “Every housing unit we can create helps and we are grateful to Congressman Thompson for advocating for local programs that address this critical need.”
The federal spending bill passed the Senate by vote of 68-29. The bill passed the House by a vote of 225-201-1. It goes to President Biden’s desk for his signature, the press release said.
PHOTOS: Register photographer Nick Otto's photos of the year
New Tech High School Graduation 2022
New Tech High School graduate Adan Correa is tossed in the air by his friends at the end of the official graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queens Lotus Party, left, and Lolita Hernandez get ready before their performances at the Blue Note in Napa. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's 4th of July Parade 5
A musician blows on his Sousaphone Tuba during the annual 4th of July parade in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Connolly Ranch 7
A child swings on a tree swing at Connolly Ranch Education Center in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Connolly Ranch 1
Kids line up before moving on to their next adventure at Connolly Ranch Education Center in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Daphne Birkmyer, 10 Questions 1
Daphne Birkmyer, author of the "Comfrey, Wyoming" series of novels, poses for a photograph with her dogs at her home in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Travis AFB change of command 17
A member of the 60th Mobile Air Wing jogs through a hanger after the change of command ceremony at Travis Air Force base in Fairfield on Wednesday. Outgoing commander Col. Corey Simmons will depart after 2 years in command giving way to Col. Derek Salami.
Nick Otto, Register
Project Roomkey Evictions
Ken “Jerry” Hughes is seen in his hotel room at the Motel 6 in Napa on Monday. Mr. Hughes is a participant in Project Roomkey and is being evicted from his room at Motel 6 at the end of the month.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Porchfest 2022
Ned and Jane Rosco served up free cotton candy at Porchfest in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
Maya Rochelle, 13, looks as her friend Mattea Buhman, 13, rests on her pig Patricia at the livestock barns on the grounds of the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and running through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H at the Fair
A 4-H member guides their pig around the arena for judging at the livestock barns on the grounds of the Napa Valley Expo which will host the Napa Town and Country Fair starting Thursday afternoon and running through Sunday in Napa. Daily animal competitions along with 4-H and FFA activities have already begun.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Town and Country Fair
Lance Bott shows off his pull up skills at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday. The fair is being held at the Napa Valley Expo and will run through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Town and Country Fair
Kids are seen enjoying one of the rides at the Napa Town and Country Fair in Napa on Thursday. The fair is being held at the Napa Valley Expo and will run through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Back to School 5
A young student wears a Baby Yoda hoody as he waits at the entrance on the first day of school at McPherson Elementary in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Back to School 3
Vivian Galvan, 5, is encouraged by her mother Sophie Grech, father Alberto Galvan and grandfather Gary Grech after becoming nervous about the first day of school at McPherson Elementary in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto Register
Training 1
Members of the St. Helena Police Department exit a building during a simulated school shooter training at RLS Middle School in St. Helena on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa First Time Home Buyers
Caroline Helper and Adam Padilla along with their new born baby, Ezra, are seen in the home they purchased back in December in Napa on Sunday. Ms. Helper and Mr. Padilla were finally able to buy a “fixer upper” home after an exhaustive search.
Nick Otto, Register
Lake Berryessa
Blake Vasquez and Daniel Aragon wait for their friend to come and pick them up with a boat at the Spanish Flat boat launch on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Unhoused in the heat 1
James Peterson, right, and Joe Fowler — both of whom are unhoused — are their camp in Kennedy Park in Napa on Thursday as the heat wave continues.
Nick Otto, Register
Vine Valley Cross-Country Meet
Casa Grande runners warm up before a Vine Valley Athletic League center meet at Wetlands Edge Park in American Canyon on Sept. 28.
Nick Otto, Register
A.C. vs. Vintage Volleyball
In game action from the American Canyon vs. Vintage volleyball match on Tuesday in Napa. American Canyon won the match 3-0.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Preview
Suzanne Besú Truchard, who is running for Napa County Supervisor in District 1, along with her daughter, Zuzu, 6, and volunteer Lindsey Albreccht are seen canvasing in Napa on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Vine Valley Cross-Country Meet
Long time friends and competitors Isiah Rojos, 15, left , and Anthony Graham Willmert, 14, share a moment after competing in the boys varsity race at the Vine Valley Athletic League center cross country meet at Wetlands Edge Park in American Canyon on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
AC vs. Casa Grande Football 2
American Canyon head coach John Montante shouts toward the home stands in celebration just after the Wolves scored the winning two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter against Casa Grande on Friday night.
Nick Otto, Register
Vintage Girls Water Polo
A Vintage player swims with the ball during their game against Cardinal Newman in the Vine Valley Athletic League tournament championship in Napa on Thursday. Vintage defeated Cardinal Newman 12-2.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Julie Garvey returns a ball during a pickle ball clinic held at the Yountville pickle ball courts on Thursday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Animal shelter employee Tanya Weijnschenk gives Lady G a kiss while working at the Napa County Animal Shelter onThursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Calistoga’s Christian Ramirez prays before their homecoming game against Cornerstone Christian in Calistoga on Friday night. Calistoga defeated Cornerstone Christian 37-12.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
SueVon Daniels, the school secretary at Pope Valley Elementary school, is consoled at the end of an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
Nick Otto ,Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico wait to perform at Napa’s inaugural Día de los Muertos festival at Veterans Memorial Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
The socks of election official Karen Burzdak are seen as she helps a voter at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
NVC Men's Soccer vs. Yuba 7
Napa Valley College forward Christopher Hernandez, left, battles for the ball during NVC’s match against Yuba at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
JS vs. Middletown Football
Justin-Siena’s Roman Williams (32) takes a moment during halftime of their North Coast Division 6 first round playoff game against Middletown in Napa on Friday. Williams would score a late touchdown leading to a 7-0 Justin-Siena victory.
Nick Otto, Register
Balloons above the Valley
Balloons Above the Valley pilot Jacob Molnar checks the balloon before a flight in Napa on Friday. The company’s owner and founder Bob Barbarick is selling his hot air balloon company.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena vs. Salesian football 2
Justin-Siena running back Roman Williams (32) celebrates with his coach after scoring his second touchdown against Salesian College Preparatory in their Division 6 North Coast Section Football playoff semifinal match up in Napa on Friday. Justin-Siena defeated Salesian 15-0.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena football 3
Justin-Siena’s Trevor L'Esperance (24) causes a Pinole Valley fumble late in the fourth quarter of the North Coast Section Div. 6 championship game at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Friday night.
Nick Otto, Register
Living Nativity
Volunteers playing Mary and Jospeh sit in an enclosure at Christmas in Bethlehem, a "living Nativity" production at Grace Church Napa Valley in Napa on Friday. The first year production features church members playing the role of Mary, Joseph, the Magi, shepherds and the townsfolk of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus Christ's birth.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Tractor Parade brings holiday spirit into Calistoga
Rumi Gutierezz played in fake snow at the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade, which Calistoga hosted Saturday night. The procession of tractors decked with colored lights attracted spectators who lined downtown Lincoln Avenue for one of the Napa Valley's most prominent holiday celebrations.
Nick Otto, Register
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Someone dressed as Santa Claus sits in a bus stop before the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Patricia Damery 2
Author Patricia Damery pauses while walking through a lavender maze on the grounds of her ranch in Napa on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
