Napa County projects to get $6.5 million from federal bill

OLE Health

OLE Health, the Vine Trail and a city of Napa homeless program are to benefit from the 2023 federal spending bill.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

Napa County projects included in the 2023 federal spending bill are $4 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail, $1.7 million for OLE Health and $750,000 for a mental health housing effort.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, made the announcement in a press release on Friday. He said working with local leaders to identify projects to help the community is one of his yearly priorities.

Napa Valley Vine Trail advocates want to build a 10-mile trail segment linking Yountville and St. Helena to fill a gap. Once that is done, people will be able bike or walk up Napa Valley on the trail for 31 miles from the city of Napa to Calistoga.

The $4 million will accelerate the engineering, survey and grant easement work needed to position the Napa Valley Vine Trail for shovel-ready grants at the state and regional level, said Chuck McMinn of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition.

OLE Health is to receive $1.7 million for an electronic records project.

“Improving our health records system is an expensive but critical upgrade,” said Alicia Hardy, CEO and President of OLE Health. “As a nonprofit health center, it would not be possible to make this switch without significant financial support, like that offered by the funding in the appropriations bill.”

The $750,000 is to go to the Napa Intensive and Permanent Mental Health Housing Project. That will allow the city of Napa to help find housing for people dealing with mental health and substance abuse challenges. The city is working with the local nonprofit Mentis.

“Affordable housing and transitioning clients from homelessness to permanent housing is a priority of the city of Napa,” Mayor Scott Sedgley said. “Every housing unit we can create helps and we are grateful to Congressman Thompson for advocating for local programs that address this critical need.”

The federal spending bill passed the Senate by vote of 68-29. The bill passed the House by a vote of 225-201-1. It goes to President Biden’s desk for his signature, the press release said.

